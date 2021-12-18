GETTYSBURG — Two Lancaster County girls basketball teams with aspirations of winning District 3 championships later this winter made the trek here Saturday to participate in the annual Pennsylvania vs. Maryland Showcase event.

And Linden Hall, the back-to-back-to-back reigning D3-2A champ, and Lancaster Catholic, a D3-4A finalist last season, both earned lopsided victories.

The Lions, who are playing an independent schedule before joining the Lancaster-Lebanon League as an associate member next year, sailed past Southern Garrett 57-25, and the Crusaders steamrolled St. John’s Catholic Prep 77-41 at Gettysburg High School.

Linden Hall 57, Southern Garrett 25: The Lions returned four senior starters from last season’s D3 title team, and they all came up big against the Rams.

Nadja Velisavljev popped in a game-high 18 points, including nine second-quarter points, when Linden Hall outscored SG 20-0 to grab a commanding 33-6 lead.

Jenadia Jordan chipped in with 17 points, including eight third-quarter points, when the Lions upped their run to 22-0 and triggered the running-clock mercy rule. Jordan’s baseline 3-pointer gave Linden Hall a safe and sound 44-13 lead.

Anastasia Astapenka, a Saint Leo University recruit, scored 16 points and pulled down a game-high eight rebounds. She beat the third-quarter horn with a wing trey for a cozy 48-13 lead over SG (0-4).

And senior Luna Kirby keyed an early 13-2 run with a trey, and her 3-pointer gave Linden Hall a 25-6 lead early in the second quarter as the Lions were never threatened.

“I’m really happy with how we played and that everyone got in,” Linden Hall coach Ellen Bair said. “That’s always a good thing; it’s good for our future and it’s good for our growth.”

The calendar still says mid-December, but Linden Hall is in a tricky situation. Just four teams make the D3-2A bracket, and despite a 2-2 getaway, the Lions — who have been to four D3 championship games in a row, with three straight crowns — are looking up at Columbia, Halifax, Lancaster Country Day and Millersburg all ahead of them in the 2A power rankings.

Plus, the Lions only have 13 games on their schedule, and they don’t play again until Jan. 8.

“The stress is unbelievable,” Bair said. “I was up until midnight last night just waiting for the Millersburg score to come in. Not only are we playing limited games, but we won’t be practicing as much as everybody else does. I’m trying to find some balance, but they know that we can’t come out and have an off night. For us, any night off is unacceptable. The most frustrating thing is that we just can’t get games.”

Linden Hall’s schedule includes multiple 4A, 5A and 6A opponents, including tilts with Williamsport, Woodland Hills out of Pittsburgh, Bishop McDevitt, Imhotep Charter out of Philadelphia, Trinity and Lancaster Catholic on the horizon.

Speaking of the Crusaders …

Lancaster Catholic 77, St. John’s 41: The Crusaders sprinted past the Vikings, grabbing a 24-9 lead when Jeriyah Johnson beat the first-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer, and then Catholic used a dominating 22-5 third-quarter blitz to seal the deal.

Johnson scored a game-high 20 points, Rylee Kraft added 17 points, Autumn Lipson drilled four 3-pointers for a season-high 12 points, and Vivian Klemmer chipped in with 10 points in the paint for the Crusaders, who feasted on 27 turnovers and played a stellar, up-tempo transition game.

“For the fourth game of the year, we continue to evolve while playing with different lineups because of different things,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “They’re all bringing what they need to bring. Our stuff only works if we have intensity, enthusiasm, energy and effort. Those are things we can control. When we have those things, we play well.”

Like Saturday, when seemingly everything Detz and his crew dialed up, worked. St. John’s (2-3) had no answers for the Crusaders’ blitzkrieg transition game, and Catholic (3-1) out-rebounded the Vikings 25-22 and won going away.

