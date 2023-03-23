HERSHEY - A driving one-hander by Maleek Thomas with eight seconds left proved to be the game-winner as Lincoln Park Charter upset Neumann-Goretti 62-58 in a classic Class 4A state championship game at the Giant Center Thursday.

The first true heavyweight matchup of the state-final weekend here more than met the hype, a high-wire, high-level battle between future Division One college players, before a modest crowd that included Kentucky coach John Calapari and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

It included 13 lead changes and 11 ties.

After Thomas’ final hoop, the Saints, who won their ninth state title in this class a year ago, got one last chance.

Robert Wright, a senior guard bound for Baylor who scored 27, flew to the other end and got off a a flying, twisting one-handed shot in heavy traffic that trickled off the rim.

The Saints fought for the rebound and got it up on the rim again, but again it rolled off. A foul was called a hair before the buzzer, which went Lincoln Park’s Brandin Cummings (25 points) to the line for exclamation-points free throws with half a second left.

Thomas, one of the top-ranked sophomores in the country (and the apparent reason for Calipari’s presence) had 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Cummings, a senior and a Pitt recruit, made nine of 10 free throws.

Lincoln Park also won it all in 2019, then it AAA, edging Trinity 73-72.

Imani Christian 81, Berlin Brothersvalley 64: Imani Christian Academy of Pittsburgh rolled to the state Class 1A basketball championship Thursday with a sophomore- and transfer-laden team.

It was the first state title in school history for Imani, which ends the season on an 18-game winning streak.

The season has not been without controversy. Imani, which has just 152 students from grades K-12, brought in several transfers this year, including starting guards Dame Givner (from Pittsburgh’s Obama Academy) and RJ Sledge (from 2022 Class 1A state champ Bishop Canevin).

Sledge was deemed ineligible before this season by the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, which ruled that the transfer was athletically motivated. The PIAA overturned the ruling on appeal in November.

After Imani defeated Union in the WPIAL 1A championship game March 2, Union coach Mark Stanley said “I don’t know if it was the third quarter (that decided it) or back in September when they got more guys in,” Stanley said. “Bring in some more. I can’t stand it.”

“What can you do? They’re not cheating. It’s just not fair. It’s not right.”

Imani beat Union again, 72-40, in the state semifinals Monday.

Alier Maluk, a 6-11 forward with scholarship offers from Ohio State, LSU, Oregon and others, led Imani (25-6) with 22 points in 24 minutes. Avery Wesley scored 16 points and Givner 15.

Sledge, Maluk, Wesley and Givner are sophomores. There are no seniors on the roster.

Berlin Brothersvalley (26-3), which lost to Pottsville Nativity in the 2021 1A final, got 23 points from Pace Prosser.