Plenty of story lines after a busy Friday night of L-L League girls basketball action around the area. Here’s the roundup, plus plenty of news and notes …

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVERS

Penn Manor 62, Lebanon 41 — Have a night, Lily Sugra. The Comets’ senior enforcer bucketed a career-high 36 points, and Penn Manor used a 21-10 second-quarter clip for a 30-21 halftime lead and an eventual win over the Section 2 leaders. Morgan Miller chipped in with 11 points for the Comets, who remained a game behind Hempfield in the Section 1 hunt. Aaliyah Ferrer (season-high 14 points) and Dorthie Zechman (10 points) led host Lebanon, as Penn Manor held Cedars’ ace freshman Kailah Correa to a season-low 7 points. It’s the first time she didn’t reach at least 15 points in a game. Lebanon also now has some company in the Section 2 race; when Ephrata KO’d Manheim Township in a crossover game Friday, the Mountaineers moved to within a game of the Cedars, who have dropped three straight. FYI: Lebanon at Ephrata on Tuesday. Circle it.

Ephrata 40, Manheim Township 34 — The host Mountaineers gave Section 2 a facelift with their win over the Blue Streaks, plus Penn Manor’s win over Lebanon, leaving Ephrata just a game behind the Cedars. Jasmine Griffin paced a balanced attack with 15 points for the Mounts, who trailed 17-13 at the half, but went 13-2 in the third quarter to seize the lead. Ava Byrne scored 13 points for Township, which fell into a third-place tie with Cedar Crest in the Section 1 race.

Cedar Crest 40, Warwick 31 — The host Warriors hung tough, but the Falcons used a 16-3 third-quarter blitz to break open a 12-12 game at the half and remain within shouting distance of the lead pack in the Section 1 chase. Sarah Batra dropped 16 points for Cedar Crest, while Bella Smithson scored 10 points for Warwick, which dipped to 1-6 in its last seven games. The Falcons capped a busy 4-game week at 2-2, with a win over Ephrata.

Elizabethtown 54, McCaskey 39 — Losing streak over. Jade Love-Morris (15 points) and Kallee Locker (season-high 11 points) paced the offense, and the host Bears finished fast with a 20-point fourth quarter to snap a 6-game slide and top the Red Tornado for the second time this season. E-town beat McCaskey 36-32 back on the first night of the season on Dec. 10 in the first round of the Bears’ tip-off tournament. E-town coach John Myers (99 wins) is now one win shy of 100 victories in his career. Anisha Sepulveda popped in 16 points for the Tornado, which saw its losing streak hit seven straight games.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATISTICS, SCHEDULES, STANDINGS

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVERS

Lampeter-Strasburg 40, Elco 36 — Don’t look now, but the Section 3 race is getting tight. Jenna Daveler drilled four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, and the Pioneers moved to within a game of Manheim Central after the Barons fell at Lancaster Catholic on Friday. Elco closed the game on a 12-5 run, but L-S had a 35-24 lead through three quarters and hung on. Kailey Eckhart scored 15 points for the host Raiders, who are in second place behind Catholic — but four games behind the Crusaders. L-S, which won its fourth game in a row, welcomes Central for a first-place showdown on Tuesday.

Garden Spot 60, Donegal 42 — The host Spartans exploded for a 26-point third-quarter onslaught to open up some breathing room, and Taylor Soehner (season-high 23 points) and Erin Gonzalez (season-high 21 points) picked up the scoring pace for the victors, as Garden Spot won its second game in a row. Sophia Floyd bucketed 18 points for the Indians.

SECTION 5

Pequea Valley 60, Lancaster Mennonite 22 — The Braves bolted to a 32-9 halftime lead, and then iced the game with an 18-6 third-quarter spurt to remain alone in second place in the Section 5 standings behind idle — and undefeated — Columbia. Shania Stoltzfus scored 13 points for Pequea Valley, which is 3-1 in its last four games, and has overtaken idle Lancaster Country Day for second place in the section. Ramia Santos popped in 8 points for the Blazers.

NONLEAGUE

Cocalico 35, Exeter 30 — The Eagles have been jonesing for a victory, and they traveled over to Berks Country and took care of business. Teagan Sahm flipped in 19 points, and Cocalico staved off Exeter, which outscored the Eagles 14-0 in the third quarter to get back in the game — after Cocalico jumped out to a 22-7 lead at the break. The Eagles snapped a 3-game slide in the process.

Also Friday, in a much-anticipated Section 3-4 crossover, Section 4 leader Lancaster Catholic rallied past Section 3 leader Manheim Central, as the Barons didn’t have a full roster when they paid a visit to the Crusaders. Here’s the game story …

SATURDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 5

Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Mennonite, 1:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Manheim Central at Spring Grove, 1 p.m.

Kutztown at Northern Lebanon, 1 p.m.

Donegal at Conestoga Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Twin Valley at Lampeter-Strasburg, 2:30 p.m.

Lancaster Country Day at Lancaster Country Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Palmyra, 4:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Octorara, 6 p.m.

Eastern York at Columbia, 6:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Penn Manor at West York, 7:30 p.m.

