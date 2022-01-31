Welcome back, Lily Lehman.

Lancaster Catholic’s sophomore shooter made a triumphant return to the court Monday night with a game-high 16 points for the Crusaders, who topped host Linden Hall 46-32 in an intriguing nonleague game in Lititz.

Catholic (16-3 overall) came into the game ranked No. 4 in the District Three Class 4A power ratings. The Lions (10-4) started the night at No. 2 in the D3-2A rankings, and in a couple of weeks, Linden Hall will go for its fourth 2A championship in a row.

Monday, Lehman was back in the lineup after missing the last six games with an illness. She was given the thumbs up to play on Sunday, and she was in the Crusaders’ starting lineup at Linden Hall.

And she delivered.

Lehman sparked Catholic’s 10-0 first-quarter blitz with three buckets, including a couple of jumpers and a steal-and-layup, which stretched the Crusaders’ lead to 12-3.

“I was afraid I was going to be so off this game,” said Lehman, who kept in shape by shooting hoops at the Nook before her comeback game Monday. “So it was nice to make some shots.”

Six in all, including a trey plus three free throws.

Mary Bolesky had a steal and transition layup, and Rylee Kraft had a fast-break bucket during Catholic’s game-opening spree, which ballooned to 18-2 on Bolesky’s triple with 4:41 to go in the first half.

Lehman had a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer early in the second quarter, and her short jumper in the lane gave the L-L League Section 5-champion Crusaders a 27-7 cushion with 53 seconds to go in the half. Linden Hall got a buzzer-beater 3-pointer from Luna Kirby, but the Lions trailed 27-10 at the break.

Linden Hall warmed to the task in the second half behind Jenadia Jordan, who put the Lions on her back. She had a steal and a breakaway layup, and her conventional three-point play cut Catholic’s lead to 31-21.

Jordan had a team-high 11 points for Linden Hall.

The Lions closed to within 34-25 on their first trip of the fourth quarter, when Kirby knocked down a wing jumper. Catholic countered with an 11-2 clip to ice it; Lehman and Kraft (12 points) had buckets during the run, and Autumn Lipson drilled a pair of dagger 3-pointers for a 41-27 lead and that was that.

“Just being back in the starting five, it was like home,” Lehman said. “I knew everything was going to click and everything was going to OK if we could get into the groove of things. And once my shots started falling …”

That was icing on the cake.

Linden Hall, which is playing one last — power-packed — independent schedule before joining the L-L League next season, has games against Trinity, Wyomissing, Shippensburg and Executive Education remaining on its schedule. Then the Lions will go for for their fourth D3-2A title in a row — likely as the No. 2 seed, sandwiched between No. 1 Columbia and No. 3 Lancaster Country Day.

“With our schedule, every game helps us,” Linden Hall coach Ellen Bair said. “We’ve gotten significantly better because we’ve learned from every game. We have some pieces that we need to iron out, but we continue to do some things really well. We need to keep working on improving where we can.”

