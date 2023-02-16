No girls basketball player in Lancaster-Lebanon League history scored more points, 2,573, than Brie and Brooke Droege’s mom.
“They’re bigger than me,’’ Marjorie Droege — known as Marjie Rhoads during her playing career — said Thursday, while crouched with a camera in full mom mode, as her kids and their teammates cut down the nets at Manheim Township, after they and their Columbia teammates held off Lebanon to win the L-L League championship.
“They’re stronger than I was,’’ she added. “I think they’re a little more skilled, too.’’
She’s being modest, of course, having led the Crimson Tide to three straight District 3 championships in high school, in the late 1990s, before going on to a fine, 1,042-point college career at Division I La Salle.
Her kids are catching up fast, though.
They are twins, both 5-foot-11 juniors. They don’t really resemble their mom. Even as players, there’s a contrast. Mom was an athletic, relentless play-making dynamo. Her daughters are both more conventional shooting guards, although they’ve both become much more than that.
Not quite at the same pace, though.
“Brooke has played the catch-up game since day one,’’ Marjorie Droege said. “In every aspect, Brie would take off and Brooke would catch up.’’
Columbia head coach Karl Kreiser on the sidelines as the team atkes on Lebanon during first half action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls championship game at Manheim Twp. High School Thursday Feb. 16, 2023.
Columbia’s Brie Droege (34) puts up a shot over Lebanon's Zariyah Whigham (5) during second half action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls championship game at Manheim Twp. High School Thursday Feb. 16, 2023.
Columbia’s Brie Droege (34) puts up a shot over Lebanon's Lilianna Harrison (50) during second half action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls championship game at Manheim Twp. High School Thursday Feb. 16, 2023.
Columbia’s Brie Droege (34) drives to the hoop as Lebanon's Lilianna Harrison (5) defends during second half action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls championship game at Manheim Twp. High School Thursday Feb. 16, 2023.
Columbia’s Brie Droege (34) drives to the hoop as Lebanon’s Zariyah Whigham (5) defends during second half action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls championship game at Manheim Twp. High School Thursday Feb. 16, 2023.
Columbia’s Brie Droege, left, and the rest of the team celebrate on the court after beating Lebanon to win the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls championship game at Manheim Twp. High School Thursday Feb. 16, 2023.
Lebanon’s Lilianna Harrison (50 drives to the hoop against Columbia’s Delaney Burke (20) and Emily Gambler (30) during second half action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls championship game at Manheim Twp. High School Thursday Feb. 16, 2023.
Lebanon’s Kailah Correa (1) drains a three point shot against Columbia during first half action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls championship game at Manheim Twp. High School Thursday Feb. 16, 2023.
Lebanon’s Kailah Correa (1) battles Columbia’s Delaney Burke (20) for a loose ball during first half action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls championship game at Manheim Twp. High School Thursday Feb. 16, 2023.
Lebanon’s Kailah Correa (1) goes to the hoop as Columbia’s Brooke Droege (31) defends during first half action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls championship game at Manheim Twp. High School Thursday Feb. 16, 2023.
Columbia’s Kailee soto (1) reacts after draining a three point shot against Lebanon during first half action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls championship game at Manheim Twp. High School Thursday Feb. 16, 2023.
CHRIS KNIGHT | Staff Photographer
The sisters looked like a tag-team as they turned Thursday’s game in Columbia’s favor during a dizzyingly high-level stretch of the first half.
Section 1 champion Lebanon came in undefeated, with a big, athletic group built around dynamic point guard Kailah Correa.
The Cedars’ game plan was evident from the game’s first possession, when 6-3 sophomore Liliana Harrison won the opening tip, headed straight to the low post and was delivered the ball. Which she dropped in the basket.
The Cedars led 8-2, and then 10-4, with Harrison scoring eight of the 10.
Columbia’s offense is motion heavy, but it’s mostly about getting the Droeges just a bit of operating room. Suddenly the Tide found it, over and over. They scored on 10 straight possessions, a total of 22 points.
Lebanon stood toe-to-toe and matched blows for a while, but soon came an 15-0 run that gave Columbia a 28-15 lead.
Brie had 13 points at halftime, Brooke had 11. It was a smoking display.
“They’re playing with more confidence,’’ Columbia coach Karl Kreiser said. “Their shooting has improved, and they were good shooters last year.’’