There will be father and son head coaches in Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball next season. Donegal athletic director Frank Hawkins on Thursday announced Ryan Shipper as the school’s new varsity skipper. Shipper is the son of Conestoga Valley coach Jim Shipper.

“It’s been basketball since a very early age,” Ryan Shipper said. “Dad coaching as I was growing up, me always tagging along with him to practices and games. It’s something as a family we’ve done all year round.”

Ryan Shipper played for his dad at Lancaster County Christian - Jim Shipper previously coached at LCC and Pequea Valley and will enter next season at 186 career wins.

Ryan Shipper was the leading scorer in his senior season at LCC in 2011-12, when the Lions reached the District 3-1A quarterfinals.

Shipper went on to play at NCAA Division III Messiah University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in sports management with a minor in marketing. He began coaching as a Messiah women’s assistant for two seasons.

A son of a basketball coach, Shipper said coaching is, “something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Shipper, 28, spent the last three seasons as Donegal boys assistant coach under previous veteran varsity skipper Kevin Dolan. The relationship between Dolan and Shipper goes back several years, as Shipper was a student in the Elizabethtown School District through eighth grade, and Dolan, an E-town alum, was previously the Bears coach for nine seasons from 2007 to 2016.

“Becoming a head coach is something Kevin and I spoke about the last couple of seasons,” Shipper said. “He gave me the confidence to start thinking like a head coach.”

Shipper, 28, lives in Mount Joy and works full-time at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim.

He takes over a Donegal program nine years removed from last winning a section crown, when the Tribe put together the best season in program history with a magical run to the state semifinals. Since then, the seas have been rough in Mount Joy. Dolan led Donegal to 28 wins over the last five seasons, including a district playoff appearance in 2018. The Indians went 12-10 last season, finishing one spot shy of qualifying for the district playoffs. They’ll return three varsity starters next season.

“Last year we went 12-10,” Shipper said. “We lost eight games by a single-digit margin. … I think the guys are hungry. They know how close they were to making districts. It’s keeping that hunger, building for the future and working together.”

Shipper said he prefers man-to-man on defense, while spreading the ball on offense, pushing the pace when possible.

“We’ll play with toughness,” he said. “Play the correct way. Make the correct pass. High basketball IQ is something we’re working on this offseason.”

Shipper will be one of three new head coaches in the L-L next winter, joining Kris Uffner (Lebanon) and Anthony Hall (Solanco).

By the way, Donegal will host Conestoga Valley on Dec. 13, 2022, the second week of the 2022-23 season.

"It will be very special for us to share the court together," Shipper said of facing his dad for the first time. "Unfortunately both of us can't win the game but we will make the most of it and have a great family memory."

Salisbery: Jim Shipper confirmed DeMajh Salisbery has transferred out of CV and will attend Perkiomen School next season. Perkiomen is a prep school in Montgomery County. Last season, Salisbery was a junior L-L Section Two second-team all-star who battled through injuries to average 14 points per game. He spent his freshman season helping Lancaster-based La Academia win the District 3-1A crown.