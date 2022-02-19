He is Lancaster County basketball royalty. A city legend who went on to play Division I hoops before a professional career that took him overseas to such outposts as France and Kazakhstan.

She is his daughter. And she’s putting together quite the prep career of her own for a local basketball powerhouse.

He is Jerry Johnson, former McCaskey standout and all-conference stud at Rider University, who went on to play professionally in the Polish League, the Turkish League, the Belgian League, the Lithuanian League, the VTB United League and for the Kazakhstan National Team.

She is Jeriyah Johnson, Lancaster Catholic’s hard-nosed, cat-quick senior point guard, and thanks to her dad’s tips, and some natural instincts, she’s chiseled herself into one of the top players not only in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, but around District Three and beyond.

Johnson, who landed at Lancaster Catholic after playing for Conestoga Valley in her freshman year, is a late bloomer of sorts. She didn’t start playing basketball until seventh grade, even though she grew up in the same house with a dad who was a pro baller.

Johnson was five when her dad’s career took off overseas, and she lived and went to school in France and Kazakhstan. She even spoke fluent French at one time.

“Very cool,” she said about her world-traveling days as a youngster.

In the last three short years, Johnson has gone from defensive specialist, picking up the random bucket via transition layup, to money 3-point shooter, pick-and-roller, dribble-driver, and a player Lancaster Catholic coach Charlie Detz trusts to run the offense through.

“It’s in her DNA,” said Jerry Johnson, who has spent the last couple of off-seasons in the gym with his daughter, working on everything from ball-handling to perimeter shooting — his specialties during his playing days — and everything in between. Drills. Fundamentals. Techniques. You name it. Jerry even took Jeriyah to a shooting specialist in Philadelphia, a trusted friend he played with overseas.

“That’s something he’s always helped me with, because I was never a good shooter,” Jeriyah Johnson said. “Now, we shoot a lot. I’ve gained more confidence with my shot, and that’s from working out more with my dad. In seventh, eighth and ninth grade, I really wasn’t that good. So, I started taking it more seriously, to the point where I wanted to be in the gym every single day with my dad. My dad is why I’ve gotten better.”

The results speak for themselves: Heading into the District Three playoffs, Johnson, a team captain, is averaging 10 points with a team-best 42 3-pointers, and she helped Lancaster Catholic win its 16th L-L League championship this past week. In the title game against Ephrata, she drilled four treys and scored a team-best 18 points, and she was dynamite in crunch time, on the league's biggest stage.

Her offensive production has gone way, way up — while her defensive prowess and pick-pocketing skills have also only gotten better over the years. That has everything to do with Johnson’s work ethic and countless hours in the gym, working on her game with her dad, who is the athletic director and head boys basketball coach at La Academia Charter School in Lancaster.

“You saw her gift as being a quick learner, and her basketball IQ was able to explode because she’s such a quick learner,” Detz said. “Jeriyah was a sponge her first year here.”

If you want minutes in Detz’s rotation, you better play defense, which has always been Lancaster Catholic’s calling card. Johnson has always been a defensive wiz, with quick feet and quicker hands and that uncanny knack of spinning a ball-handler and poking away steals.

This winter, she’s added go-to offensive threat to her resume.

“She’s so active, and the desire is there,” Detz marveled. “She’s athletic and she’s quick, and she’s filled that defensive role for us. What she’s done offensively is unbelievable. She’s someone that went from being an OK shooter, to being someone offensively that we can count on to get to the rim or to get the kick-out 3. She’s excelling in both, and that’s all her. That’s her working on her game in the offseason. Jeriyah really put in a lot of time and a lot of effort. She’s become a very, very good offensive player for us.”

Johnson said she still fires up the VCR to watch tapes of her dad’s playing days at McCaskey.

“That’s really helped me, just watching him,” she said. “When I started watching him, I was like — whoa! — he can really play. Once I got over the mental part of being able to play the game in my head, I knew I could just go out and play.”

Like father, like daughter.

“I’m a lucky dad,” Jerry Johnson said. “Getting to sit and watch my daughter play basketball … it’s amazing what she’s accomplished and how far she’s come in a couple of years. It’s surreal.”

