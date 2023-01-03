Manheim Central’s Trey Grube (0) is fouled on his way to the basket against Garden Spot during first half action of an L-L League section two boys basketball game at Garden Spot High School in New Holland Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023.
Garden Spot’s Gabe Smeltz (32) puts up a shot over Manheim Central’s Zach Benner (11) during second half action of an L-L League section two boys basketball game at Garden Spot High School in New Holland Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023.
Garden Spot’s Michael Heisley (3) is pressured by Manheim Central’s Connor Fahnestock (24) and Trey Grube (0) during second half action of an L-L League section two boys basketball game at Garden Spot High School in New Holland Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023.
Garden Spot’s Jace Conrad (4) runs into Manheim Central’s Connor Fahnestock (24) during second half action of an L-L League section two boys basketball game at Garden Spot High School in New Holland Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023.
Garden Spot’s Jace Conrad (4) puts up a shot against Manheim Central during second half action of an L-L League section two boys basketball game at Garden Spot High School in New Holland Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023.
Manheim Central’s Aaron Enterline (1) is fouled by Garden Spot’s Zach Uplinger (14) during first half action of an L-L League section two boys basketball game at Garden Spot High School in New Holland Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023.
Manheim Central’s Aaron Enterline (1) scores against Garden Spot during first half action of an L-L League section two boys basketball game at Garden Spot High School in New Holland Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023.
Manheim Central’s Sam Witmer (25) and Garden Spot’s Gabe Smeltz (32) fight for a loose ball during first half action of an L-L League section two boys basketball game at Garden Spot High School in New Holland Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023.
Manheim Central’s Jackson Tracy (5) swats the ball away from Garden Spot’s AJ Hurst (5) during first half action of an L-L League section two boys basketball game at Garden Spot High School in New Holland Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023.
Manheim Central’s Trey Grube (0) drives to the basket as Garden Spot's Bryce Weaver (24) defends during first half action of an L-L League section two boys basketball game at Garden Spot High School in New Holland Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023.
Manheim Central’s Trey Grube (0) puts up a shot against Garden Spot during first half action of an L-L League section two boys basketball game at Garden Spot High School in New Holland Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023.
Manheim Central’s Jackson Tracy (5) puts up a shot against Garden Spot during first half action of an L-L League section two boys basketball game at Garden Spot High School in New Holland Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023.
Manheim Central’s Zach Benner (11) goes to the hoop against Garden Spot during first half action of an L-L League section two boys basketball game at Garden Spot High School in New Holland Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023.
Manheim Central’s Trey Grube (0) reacts after hitting a three point shot against Garden Spot during first half action of an L-L League section two boys basketball game at Garden Spot High School in New Holland Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023.
Manheim Central head coach Charlie Fisher on the sidelines as the team takes on Garden Spot during first half action of an L-L League section two boys basketball game at Garden Spot High School in New Holland Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023.
Garden Spot’s Nate Musselman on the sidelines as the team takes on Manheim Central during first half action of an L-L League section two boys basketball game at Garden Spot High School in New Holland Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023.
Manheim Central’s Jackson Tracy (5) and Garden Spot’s Jace Conrad (4) go after a loose ball during first half action of an L-L League section two boys basketball game at Garden Spot High School in New Holland Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023.
Down four at the end of two quarters, Manheim Central later emerged from the locker room with 1 minute, 10 seconds left before the start of the third quarter.
In other words, the Barons had a long halftime gathering. It worked. Visiting Manheim Central used an 18-4 run in the third quarter and pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 70-49 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two boys basketball win at Garden Spot on Tuesday night.
“I wasn’t mad at them,” Manheim Central coach Charlie Fisher said of the halftime discussion. “I just felt like we were running through the motions. … This isn’t an X’s and O’s thing. This isn’t a shot selection thing. This is when you have energy, shots go in. That was the focal point of halftime.”
CHRIS KNIGHT | Staff Photographer
The Barons (2-0 league, 7-2 overall) matched their largest margin of victory this season, and notched their second game in which they scored 70 or more points. They have won five or their last six. Meanwhile, Garden Spot (3-7) had entered the night with its previous six losses coming by an average of 3.5 points before suffering its largest margin of defeat.
Manheim Central 6-foot senior Trey Grube (26 points), arguably the best player in the league this season, knocked down five 3s and now sits at 252 career 3-pointers, which is believed to be the second-highest total in league history, trailing 2016 Cocalico alum Tucker Lescoe (271). Grube is also at 1,394 career points, third-most in program history.
But if the Barons are going to go far this season, they’ll likely need those around Grube to do more than just provide support, as happened Tuesday, when Manheim Central’s fourth- and fifth-leading scorers Aaron Enterline and Connor Fahnestock combined for 26 points.
“That’s the thing with our team is any guy can step up,” Grube said. “That’s what makes us a solid team.”
Both teams combined to shoot a cold 34 percent (16 of 47) in the first half, with the Spartans leading 24-20 at the break. The Barons caught fire in the second half, making a blistering 18 of 21 attempts (85.7 percent) from the floor and 10 of 14 attempts (71.4 percent) from the free-throw line. Grube went 4-for-4 from beyond the arc in the second half.
While Manheim Central junior guard Jackson Tracy did a nice job defending Garden Spot leading scorer Jace Conrad (13 points), Manheim Central also forced seven second-half turnovers in large part thanks to the Barons’ half-court trap.