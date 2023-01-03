Down four at the end of two quarters, Manheim Central later emerged from the locker room with 1 minute, 10 seconds left before the start of the third quarter.

In other words, the Barons had a long halftime gathering. It worked. Visiting Manheim Central used an 18-4 run in the third quarter and pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 70-49 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two boys basketball win at Garden Spot on Tuesday night.

“I wasn’t mad at them,” Manheim Central coach Charlie Fisher said of the halftime discussion. “I just felt like we were running through the motions. … This isn’t an X’s and O’s thing. This isn’t a shot selection thing. This is when you have energy, shots go in. That was the focal point of halftime.”

The Barons (2-0 league, 7-2 overall) matched their largest margin of victory this season, and notched their second game in which they scored 70 or more points. They have won five or their last six. Meanwhile, Garden Spot (3-7) had entered the night with its previous six losses coming by an average of 3.5 points before suffering its largest margin of defeat.

Manheim Central 6-foot senior Trey Grube (26 points), arguably the best player in the league this season, knocked down five 3s and now sits at 252 career 3-pointers, which is believed to be the second-highest total in league history, trailing 2016 Cocalico alum Tucker Lescoe (271). Grube is also at 1,394 career points, third-most in program history.

But if the Barons are going to go far this season, they’ll likely need those around Grube to do more than just provide support, as happened Tuesday, when Manheim Central’s fourth- and fifth-leading scorers Aaron Enterline and Connor Fahnestock combined for 26 points.

“That’s the thing with our team is any guy can step up,” Grube said. “That’s what makes us a solid team.”

Both teams combined to shoot a cold 34 percent (16 of 47) in the first half, with the Spartans leading 24-20 at the break. The Barons caught fire in the second half, making a blistering 18 of 21 attempts (85.7 percent) from the floor and 10 of 14 attempts (71.4 percent) from the free-throw line. Grube went 4-for-4 from beyond the arc in the second half.

While Manheim Central junior guard Jackson Tracy did a nice job defending Garden Spot leading scorer Jace Conrad (13 points), Manheim Central also forced seven second-half turnovers in large part thanks to the Barons’ half-court trap.

“It comes and goes,” Fisher said of the half-court trap. “When it works, it works. That’s something we’ll continue to try to clean up, get tips and get transition buckets.”

Manheim Central’s only two losses are to teams with a combined 15-4 record, including Columbia (8-1).

Asked what he’s learned about his crew a month into the season, Fisher said, “That if we play together we can see what we saw in the second half. That’s the key.

“I feel like sometimes we get complacent and move the ball with the dribble. If we can move it with the pass … That’s what we’re going for.”

BOX SCORE