The Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball championship game is set, with a couple of rampaging section winners set to square off Thursday at 7 p.m. at Manheim Township for league gold.

Undefeated Lebanon will be angling for its fourth league crown, while Columbia, which hasn’t tasted defeat in a month, will go for its second league title.

Here’s breaking down Thursday's finale …

THE GAME: Section 1 champ Lebanon (24-0 overall) vs. Section 4 champ Columbia (21-3). This is a rematch from last year’s league quarterfinals, when the Crimson Tide outlasted the Cedars 61-54 in an instant-classic on the hill in Columbia.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Lebanon topped Section 4 runner-up Pequea Valley 63-42 in the quarterfinals before holding off 16-time champ Lancaster Catholic, the Section 3 winner and defending champ in the bracket, 54-43. … Columbia fended off Section 1 runner-up Manheim Township 61-52 in the quarterfinals before mercy-ruling Section 2 champ Manheim Central 51-29 in the semifinals, snapping the Barons’ snazzy 14-game winning streak in the process.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: Lebanon won league championships in 1976, 1978 and 1979, but hasn’t been back to a finale since 1998, when the Cedars fell to Lancaster Catholic. … Columbia has one league title — over Manheim Central in 1995 — and had runner-up finishes in 1987 (Manheim Township), 1989 (Lancaster Catholic) and 1997 (Manheim Township), the last time the Tide reached the title game.

ABOUT LEBANON: Probable starters include G Kailah Correa (19.2 points a game, 20 3-pointers), F Laila Harrison (11.2), G Aaliyah Ferrer (10.3, 48 3’s), G Olive Brandt (7.1, 10 3’s), F Zariyah Whigham (6.9). … Correa has 959 career points, 24 games into her sophomore season. She needs 41 to join the 1,000-point club, and the Cedars are guaranteed at least three more games — the league finale, a D3-6A quarterfinal, and either a district semifinal or a 6A consolation-round game. … Coach Jaime Walborn — the former Lebanon Catholic 1,000-point scorer during her prep days — is in her seventh season on the Cedars’ bench, and has a 52-103 career record with Lebanon. She has completely turned the program around over the last few years. … Whigham, Lebanon’s wiry lefty glass-crasher, has been outstanding in the postseason; she matched her career-high with 11 points plus some yeoman’s work on the boards against Pequea Valley, and she set her new career-high with 16 points with 14 gigantic rebounds against Lancaster Catholic in the semifinals. … Last nine games for Correa: 19.0 points with eight 3-pointers. She tweaked her knee in the semifinals vs. Lancaster Catholic, but reported after the game that she’s 100 percent. At last check, Correa has D1 scholarship offers from Illinois, Monmouth and Delaware. … Ferrer has 26 3-pointers in the last 11 games. Safe to say Columbia must mark her at the arc. … Two polished ninth-graders on display here, including Brandt — who has been unflappable in the backcourt for the Cedars — and Columbia’s Delaney Burke, who joined the starting lineup around mid-season and has been a mainstay in the paint ever since. … Lebanon appears to be locked into the 3-seed in D3-6A, which will mean a first-round bye into the quarterfinals on Feb. 23. The brackets become official after Wednesday’s regular-season games.

ABOUT COLUMBIA: Probable starters include G Brie Droege (24.2, 28 3’s), G Brooke Droege (17.0, 27 3’s), G Kailee Soto (9.0, 39 3’s), F Delaney Burke (3.9), F Emily Gambler (1.7). … Brie Droege is at 1,530 career points, Brooke Droege is at 1,117 career points. … Coach Karl Kreiser is in his seventh season back in his second stint on the hill, and he has a 261-138 mark in 16 total seasons with the Tide. … Columbia is riding a 14-game winning streak, and hasn’t lost since a nonleague setback to Lancaster Catholic back on Jan. 17. … Columbia’s two other losses were against Greencastle-Antrim and York Suburban — both D3 qualifiers, and G-A is No. 1 in D3-5A with just one loss — on back-to-back nights in York Suburban’s holiday tournament on Dec. 28-29. The Tide is 17-1 since, and heads into the league finals firing on all cylinders. … Last 11 games for Brie Droege: 24.5 points with 15 3-pointers, including 10 games of 20 or more points, and an epic 34-point, 3-trey performance against Manheim Township in the league quarterfinals. … Same clip for Brooke Droege: 17.2 points with 14 3-pointers, including back-to-back 18-point, 2-trey efforts in the league playoffs. … Soto has 16 treys in the last eight games for the Tide. Her and Ferrer have been red-hot from the perimeter, and will command defensive attention. … Looks like Columbia will garner the No. 2 seed — behind Lancaster Catholic — in D3-3A, which means a bye directly into the semifinals on Feb. 24. With D3 sending the four semifinalist to the state playoffs, that also means the Tide already earned a spot in the PIAA bracket.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Four of them, including Pequea Valley, Lancaster Catholic, Manheim Township and Manheim Central. … Lebanon was 5-0 against those squads, sweeping its Section 1 series against Manheim Township (53-50 in OT and 60-55 in a pair of slug-fests), topping Pequea Valley and Lancaster Catholic in the playoffs, and the Cedars edged Manheim Central 43-40 way back in their season opener on Dec. 6. … Columbia was 4-1 against those teams; the Tide fell to Lancaster Catholic 68-52 in a much-anticipated nonleague game, but swept its Section 4 season series against Pequea Valley — 57-27 and 47-32 — before beating Manheim Township and Manheim Central in the playoffs.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

THE CRUX: Some very capable scorers — Correa, Ferrer, the Droege twins, Soto — and some big-time backboard-crashers — Harrison, Whigham, Gambler, Burke — on display in this terrific matchup. Columbia will need another strong defensive performance, akin to the one the Tide put together in the semifinals against Manheim Central, when Columbia held Barons’ ace Maddie Knier relatively in check. Knier managed 16 points, a lot of them late, and is now just 5 points shy of passing Hilary Waltman for No. 1 on Manheim Central’s all-time scoring chart. She’ll go for that in the D3-5A playoffs next week. Stay tuned. Conversely, Lebanon can’t let the Droege twins and/or Soto catch and shoot at will. Keep an eye on the glass; advantage to the squad that wins the rebounding battle. Lastly, both of these teams absolutely thrive in transition, so this one could be a track meet. Buckle up.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage