Lebanon’s girls basketball team put a stamp on its undefeated start Tuesday night.

The Cedars knocked off 16-time Lancaster-Lebanon League champ Lancaster Catholic in an instant-classic league semifinal clash before a packed house at Warwick.

Zariyah Whigham had a game-changing offensive rebound and stick-back bucket in the waning seconds, Lebanon withstood the Crusaders’ fourth-quarter punch, and the Cedars earned a hard-fought 54-43 victory to advance to Thursday’s league championship game opposite Columbia, which toppled Manheim Central 51-29 in the nightcap in Lititz.

“Amazing,” Lebanon point guard Kailah Correa said. “We were prepared coming into the game, and we executed our game plan and we came out with the dub. Lancaster Catholic is a great team, and we knew they were going to give us a punch. But we played together and we played smart and it worked out.”

Lebanon, the Section 1 champ, improved to 24-0 overall, and advanced to a league title game for the first time since 1998. Tuesday’s key stat: The Cedars out-rebounded Catholic 35-26; Whigham 14 boards — including her clutch put-back — and Liliana Harrison had 13 rebounds for Lebanon.

“This means everything,” Cedars coach Jaime Walborn said. “This is what you play for at this point. You play to win championships. We’ve had a good run this season, but there’s more to it than going undefeated. That’s great, but we want banners. We want championships.”

Tuesday, the Cedars earned a passing grade against Catholic’s patented pressure defense; Lebanon turned the ball over a manageable 14 times — just three times in the fourth quarter, when the Crusaders pounced.

Lebanon never buckled. Correa scored 16 points — including a steal and transition layup after Catholic closed to within 39-34 on Carleigh Anderson’s 3-pointer with 5:37 to play — Aaliyah Ferrer scored all 14 of her points in the first half, when the Cedars built a 26-21 lead, and Lebanon never gave up the lead after snapping a 9-9 tie midway through the first quarter.

Anderson scored a season-high 15 points to pace the Crusaders.

Catholic (21-3) had Lebanon’s lead down to 44-43 with 2:40 to go when Rylee Kraft coaxed in a pair of free throws. The Section 3-champ Crusaders didn’t score again. The key juncture came with 1:04 to play. Forced to foul, Catholic fouled Olive Brandt — instead of the player they were hoping to foul — and she hit the front end of a 1-and-1 for a 45-43 lead.

When Brandt’s second attempt spun out, Whigham swooped in for the offense board, hit the layup and gave Lebanon a 47-43 cushion. She popped in a career-high 16 points. The Cedars cruised from there, closing the game on a 10-0 run.

“Zariyah was huge,” Walborn noted.

Catholic, which will not defend its league crown, is the No. 1 seed for the upcoming D3-3A playoffs, and the Crusaders received a bye into the semifinals, set for a week from Friday. They’ll have 10 days off to prep for what’s next.

Catholic will try and get its groove back; after a blistering-hot 20-1 start, the Crusaders are just 1-2 in their last there games.

“This is the first time in a long time where I felt like we were overwhelmed by the moment,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “That’s not who we are. We’ve been here and we’ve done that, so to let the moment overwhelm you is disappointing. But Lebanon took it to us from the opening tip. They had control. I think we only played Catholic basketball for about three minutes in the fourth quarter.”

