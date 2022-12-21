LEBANON — McCaskey reared back and took its best punch. Lebanon braced for it and took it. And the rampaging Cedars counter-punched and never let up.

Kailah Correa scored 28 points, Aaliyah Ferrer hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points, and the host Cedars rode a blistering-hot 28-point second-quarter outburst to a convincing 59-40 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 victory before a raucous crowd Wednesday night.

Lebanon improved to 2-0 in the section and to 7-0 overall, and remained in a first-place tie with Cedar Crest (2-0, 8-1) in the section race. McCaskey, which dipped a game off the pace, saw its nifty 7-game winning tear come to a crashing halt.

“It’s early, but that’s a statement win because it means a lot,” Lebanon coach Jaime Walborn said. “We came out with the energy we wanted from the bat. We wanted to get them on their heels a little bit, and we were able to do that.”

The Red Tornado (1-1, 7-2) had an 11-9 lead on Keymara Myers’ layup midway through the first quarter. After that, it was pretty much all Lebanon, which survived Myers’ buzzer-beater layup for a 16-13 lead after the first quarter.

The Cedars had a fabulous second quarter. After scoring 11 first-quarter points, Correa picked apart McCaskey’s pressing and trapping schemes. She had eight points in the quarter, Ferrer knocked down a couple of 3-pointers, Olive Brandt had six points, and Jae Burrus, Lebanon’s defensive specialist off the bench, had a couple of buckets, as seemingly every shot the Cedars put up, dropped, and Lebanon had a cozy 44-25 lead at the half.

“We got blitzed early and then we gave in,” McCaskey coach Brian McCloud said. “Maybe this was a lesson we needed. We could have responded better, and I don’t think we accepted the challenge like we could have. So we’ll see … we still have another half of the season to go. We still have the rest of section play to go, and we still have a shot. But we have to get a lot better.”

Lebanon kept the pedal to the metal in the third quarter. Correa scored nine points — continuing to weave her way through traffic to the rim over and over again — Zariyah Whigham had two post buckets, and Lebanon went 15-6 for a commanding 59-31 cushion.

Whigham had 12 rebounds and Liliana Harrison had 12 boards for the Cedars, who also forced 20 turnovers and never let McCaskey do what its been doing best the last couple of weeks: Trap and press, poke steals and score in transition. Correa saw to that; she was un-trappable. The Tornado forced 19 turnovers, but most of those came after Lebanon had a big lead in its back pocket.

Mariah Ruth (9 points) and Anisha Sepulveda (8 points) paced McCaskey in the scoring column.

“I know Kailah had 28, but everybody came up big in key moments,” Walborn noted. “Aaliyah with some big layups and some 3-pointers. Zariyah coming up with some rebounds. Liliana coming up big with rebounds and blocks. Everybody is doing their job and playing their role. That’s what is making us so successful right now.”

