A pretty busy Thursday night with seven games on the L-L League girls basketball schedule. Here’s the roundup, with plenty of news and notables to go around with the regular-season finish line right around the bend …

SECTION 1

Lebanon 66, Penn Manor 45 — Make that a 19-0 getaway for the Cedars, who raced out to a 36-23 halftime lead, and then put up 19 fourth-quarter points to subdue the host Comets and remain unscathed. Liliana Harrison (18 points), Kailah Correa (18 points) and Aaliyah Ferrer (12 points) showed the way in the scoring department for Lebanon, which has already clinched the outright Section 1 championship. The Cedars will go for a 10-0 league run Tuesday at home vs. Hempfield — which will very likely need a victory — and some help — to stay alive for a D3-6A playoff spot. Speaking of which, Lebanon is at No. 2 in those power ratings, just behind No. 1 Cedar Cliff, which is also 19-0. Thursday, Brin Groff (13 points, three 3-pointers), Carley Groff (13 points, three 3-pointers) and Alayzha Twyman (10 points) led Penn Manor, which knocked down nine treys vs. Lebanon.

SECTION 4

Columbia 85, Linden Hall 7 — The Crimson Tide inched closer to capturing the Section 4 championship after racing out to a 50-3 halftime lead and then coasting past the host Lions. Brie Droege (17 points), Kailee Soto (16 points, four 3-pointers), Brooke Droege (14 points) and Sehrena Finks-Garcia (career-high 10 points) paced Columbia, which can clinch no worse than a tie for the section title with a win Friday at home vs. Lancaster Country Day. The Tide, which is riding a 9-game winning streak, then finishes up Monday at home vs. Octorara and Wednesday at home against Lancaster Mennonite. Elizabeth Ovobiyi, playing in her first varsity game, scored 6 points for Linden Hall.

Annville-Cleona 48, Octorara 17 — The Dutchmen needed a win to keep pace with Pequea Valley for second place in the section hunt, and A-C bolted to a 25-9 halftime lead, and then pulled away from the host Braves for good with a 14-4 third-quarter run. Ava Hoover (12 points) and Josie Clay (11 points) led the Dutchmen in the scoring column, while Jamie Guertler scored 6 points for Octorara. A-C is a game behind PV for second place in the section race, and the Dutchmen will host the Braves on Monday, needing a victory to force a tie on the 2-line. A-C is also a bubble team in the D3-3A race; the Dutchmen came into Thursday at No. 8, with the top six finishers qualifying. So A-C has some work to do, with games still remaining vs. PV and Linden Hall.

Lancaster Country Day 72, Lancaster Mennonite 56 — In a battle of teams fighting for spots in the D3-2A playoff bracket, the Cougars eased past the host Blazers after three players scored in double-digits for Country Day. Sophia Sanchez drilled five 3-pointers and popped in 24 points, Genesis Meadows added 22 points and Chantel Cannon chipped in with 10 points for the Cougars, who had a 36-35 lead at the half, and then used a 25-10 third-quarter blitz to open up some breathing room and remain at No. 2 in the D3-2A power ratings. The top four finishers qualify. Jayla Rivera hit four 3-pointers and pumped in 26 points and Liviiah Sweeney added 14 points for Mennonite, which remained on the 4-line — as the last team in — in D3-2A. FYI: Rivera is closing in fast on 1,000 career points; the senior is at 944 points for the Blazers.

NONLEAGUE

Ephrata 53, Lampeter-Strasburg 22 — Every win counts for the Mountaineers, and they earned a clutch one against the Pioneers. Leah Caldwell netted a career-high 20 points, Jasmine Griffin chipped in with 14 points, and host Ephrata grabbed a 25-11 lead at the break, and then seized control for good with a 15-2 third-quarter spree to top the Pioneers. Both teams came into the nonleague tilt in second place in their respective section races; L-S already locked up second place — and an L-L League playoff invite — in Section 3, while Ephrata is in the driver’s seat for a second-place finish in Section 2. Katie Ranck scored 8 points for the Pioneers against the Mounts, who are currently at No. 12 — and the last team in — in D3-6A. But No. 13 Hempfield, No. 14 Reading and No. 15 McCaskey are all on Ephrata’s heels.

Pequea Valley 39, Oley Valley 35 — In a battle of D3-3A contenders, the Braves closed the game on a 15-6 spurt to top the host Lynx and remain at No. 3 in the 3A power ratings. Oley Valley came into the game at No. 9, and needed a win to stay in the race to make the 6-team bracket. PV got the job done, rattling off its fifth straight victory as Shania Stoltzfus (15 points, three 3-pointers) and Katie Stoltzfus (11 points) sparked the offense. Up next for the Braves: Trying to hold off Annville-Cleona for second place — and a league playoff bid — in Section 4. PV is at A-C on Monday.

Also Thursday, Manheim Township gassed up the bus and headed to Lebanon for a Section 1 showdown against Cedar Crest. The Blue Streaks needed a win to tie the Falcons for second place in the race, and they got it. Here’s the story, with a photo gallery …

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.

Warwick at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

Solanco at Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 3

Elco at Cocalico, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic at Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Lancaster Country Day at Columbia, 6 p.m.

Octorara at Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.

* Ephrata needs a win over Conestoga Valley to stay alone in second place in Section 2, as the Mounts look to snare an L-L League playoff bid. … Warwick needs a victory against Garden Spot to remain on Ephrata’s heels for second place in Section 2. FYI: Ephrata at Warwick on Tuesday. … Manheim Central clinches the outright Section 2 title with a home victory vs. Solanco. … Elco and Cocalico both need wins to remain in the D3 hunt in their respective classifications. The Raiders have one team to jump in 4A; the Eagles have one team to jump — currently Warwick — in 5A. … Lancaster Catholic goes for a 10-0 ride in Section 3 play, and seeks its 69th straight league victory at Northern Lebanon — the last team to beat the Crusaders in a section game a couple of years back. … Columbia clinches no worse than a tie for Section 4 gold with a dub vs. Country Day, which would love to throw a monkey wrench into the proceedings. … PV needs a win over Octorara to stay alone on the 2-line in Section 4, with a showdown looming Monday at Annville-Cleona.

