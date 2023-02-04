Just five games on Saturday’s L-L League girls basketball slate. But they were all important in their own way, with playoff implications swirling around on the final Saturday of the regular season. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

NONLEAGUE

Lebanon 67, Reading 40 — Make that a 20-0 start for the Cedars, who scored 24 first-quarter points, and seized control for good with a 17-3 second-quarter spree against the Red Knights. Aaliyah Ferrer (20 points, four 3-pointers), Olive Brandt (12 points), Kailah Correa (11 points) and Zariyah Whigham (10 points) all scored in double-digits for Lebanon, the outright Section 1 champ. Two more games for the Cedars, who will look to polish off a perfect regular-season ride: Tuesday at home vs. Hempfield — where Lebanon will look to cap a 10-0 section run — and Thursday at home in a nonleague tilt vs. Milton Hershey.

Manheim Central 40, Lampeter-Strasburg 17 — In a playoff preview, Maddie Knier scored 11 of her 21 points in the first quarter, when the Section 2 champion Barons bolted to a 13-0 lead, and Central steamrolled to a 23-5 halftime cushion and topped the host Pioneers. It was the Barons’ 12th win in a row. Central will host L-S in an L-L League quarterfinal playoff game next Saturday. Anna Horner scored 8 points for the Pioneers, who dropped their fourth straight game — but they’ve already locked up second place in the Section 3 race behind champion Lancaster Catholic. FYI: Knier is up to 1,857 career points — 16 shy of moving into 10th place on the league’s all-time scoring chart. She’s angling to become just the eighth player in league history to reach 2,000 career points. Central is guaranteed three more games: Thursday at Warwick in the regular-season finale; L-S in the league quarterfinals next Saturday; and a first-round D3-5A playoff game.

Mount Calvary Christian 58, Lancaster Mennonite 44 — The host Chargers hit the weekend at No. 4 in the D3-1A power ratings, and MCC, the reigning champ in that bracket, took a big step in clinching one of the top seeds with a win over the Blazers. Kylie Masters (17 points) and Audrey Gash (16 points) jump-started the offense, and the Charges set the tone early with a 22-point first-quarter blitz and downed Mennonite. Despite the setback, the Blazers are still in good shape for a spot in the D3-2A bracket; Mennonite is safely at No. 4 — and the last team in — with two games to go: Tuesday vs. Covenant Christian and Wednesday at Columbia. Jayla Rivera drilled four 3-pointers and scored 33 points for the Blazers on Saturday, raising her career total to 977 as the senior makes a late-season push to join the 1,000-point club.

Red Lion 53, Manheim Township 29 — A tricky late-season nonleague tester for the Blue Streaks, who fell behind 23-16 at the break, and then watched the host Lions use an 18-3 third-quarter spurt to break the game wide open. Township will start the last week of the regular season in a tie for second place in the Section 1 race with Cedar Crest. If the Streaks and the Falcons win out — Township on Tuesday at home vs. Penn Manor; Crest on Tuesday at home vs. McCaskey — and finish tied, the section’s No. 2 league playoff seed would come down to the D3-6A power rating tiebreaker. The Streaks (No. 6) currently own that tiebreaker over the Falcons (No. 10). Saturday, Ava Byrne scored 11 points for Township, which had its 4-game winning streak snapped against Red Lion, which is at No. 4 in D3-6A.

Central Dauphin 39, Hempfield 35 — The Black Knights are hoping this won’t be a stinger setback. Needing a win to remain in the D3-6A playoff race, Hempfield came up a tad short in its trip to Harrisburg, as the host Rams outscored the Knights 26-19 in the second half to get the victory. Hempfield was up 12-6 after the first quarter and had a 16-13 lead at the half, but couldn’t slam the door. Autumn Cook scored 11 points for the Knights, who dipped to No. 14 in the D3-6A power ratings. The top 12 finishers make the bracket, and Hempfield has one more game: Tuesday at Section 1 champ Lebanon, which is No. 3 in 6A. CD is at No. 4 in 6A.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RATINGS

MONDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 4

Linden Hall at Lancaster Country Day, 7 p.m.

Pequea Valley at Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Octorara at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Eastern York at Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

* With Section 4 wins, Columbia would clinch the outright section championship and Pequea Valley would wrap up second place, behind the Crimson Tide. … Eastern York at Lancaster Catholic is an intriguing nonleague battle between longtime D3 rivals over the years. The Crusaders are looking to put the 1-seed in the D3-3A bracket under lock and key.

