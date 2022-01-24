LEBANON — The Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball Section Two sole leader needed a win — desperately.

Monday night, Lebanon got it — convincingly.

Freshman phenom Kailah Correa continued her torrid ninth-grade debut season with 26 points, and the host Cedars triggered the mercy rule early in the second half on the way to a 51-20 nonleague triumph over Garden Spot.

Lebanon (5-3 league, 11-5 overall) snapped a three-game losing streak, and the Cedars will go from the frying pan right back into the fire tonight, when they visit Ephrata (4-4, 6-8) for a first-place showdown on the Mountaineers’ home court.

“After a couple of losses in a row, we kept preaching that we’re still in good shape, and that we just needed to bounce back,” Lebanon coach Jaime Walborn said. “Now we need to finish strong.”

Garden Spot (4-3, 8-8) saw its two-game winning streak come to a crashing halt; the Spartans had a quick 2-0 lead, but quickly fell behind 21-6 after the first quarter and 36-11 at halftime.

Monday’s clash should also go a long way in the District Three playoff chase; Garden Spot started the week at No. 14 — and inside the bubble — in the 16-team Class 5A bracket. Lebanon came into the game at No. 13 — and on the outside looking in — in the 12-team Class 6A bracket.

“We have to show up every single night if we’re going to make it,” said Garden Spot coach Kevin Gensemer, whose squad is in third place, behind Lampeter-Strasburg and front-runner Manheim Central in the Section Three hunt.

Lebanon cranked up its high-octane attack against Garden Spot. Correa was right in the middle of it; she scored the Cedars’ first 12 points — including a pair of 3-pointers and three fast-break layups — as Lebanon put the Spartans behind the 8-ball in the game’s first eight minutes.

Lebanon feasted on 10 first-half turnovers, and the Cedars stretched their lead in the second quarter behind Correa, who splashed a pair of jumpers and went coast-to-coast after a defensive rebound; Olivia Uffner, who rattled in a baseline jumper on Lebanon’s first trip of the quarter; and Madison Bishop, whose wing trey gave the Cedars a 28-10 cushion with 4:39 to go in the half.

Lebanon made it a running clock early in the third quarter; Correa picked up where she left off in the first half, bottoming out a triple on the Cedars’ first possession of the third, and when Aaliyah Ferrer swooped in for a transition layup, Lebanon was up 41-11 with 7:07 to go in the third.

“Really good team effort,” Walborn noted. “We did a great job executing our game plan, and we really picked it up on defense. This gives us some momentum. It’s tough when you lose three in a row. I credit our kids with being able to come back strong with a really good team effort.”

Dorthie Zechman (8 rebounds) and Liliana Harrison (7 rebounds) helped Lebanon grab a 34-24 edge on the glass.

Taylor Soehner paced Garden Spot with 11 points and 12 rebounds. But the Spartans couldn’t overcome 15 turnovers, the Cedars’ pesky defense or Correa, who simply scored at will over the first three quarters.

“She makes them go,” Gensemer said about Lebanon’s talented frosh point guard. “Those pull-up jumpers are hard to stop. She plays and she works really hard. Everything anybody told me she was, is exactly what she is. I saw her on film before we came here, and now I got to see her for myself, and I saw it. I’m really impressed.”

