LEBANON - Lebanon’s girls’ basketball team took care of its end of the deal Saturday, outlasting Pequea Valley 63-42 in a quarterfinals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League playoffs at the Cedars’ gym.

The deal is a heavyweight matchup between the undefeated (23-0), L-L Section One champion Cedars and gold standard Lancaster Catholic in Tuesday’s league semifinals at Warwick.

Catholic did its part Saturday night, beating Ephrata 44-28 in its quarterfinal.

Not that the Cedars are dwelling on the Crusaders.

“Nope, not until now,’’ Lebanon coach Jaime Walborn said.

Walborn has already seen Catholic play twice, because her daughter plays for Northern Lebanon, a section rival of the Crusaders.

“They’re a great team,’’ she said. “We’re going to have to play a very disciplined game Tuesday. We’re excited about the matchup.’’

Saturday wasn’t as easy for the Cedars as the final score suggests. Pequea Valley (20-3) had been beaten only twice, both by Columbia. The Braves have shooters and athletes and scrappers, but lack the height to match the likes of Liliana Harrison, Lebanon’s 6-3 sophomore center.

“Our defense stays the same no matter what,’’ said coach Jason McDonald. “The only difference was we had to collapse a lot more on (Harrison).’’

That created a sagging man-to-man the Cedars struggled a bit with.

Problem: Pequea Valley didn’t score for the game’s first five minutes, at which point it was 10-0, and soon 15-3.

Then the Braves got some traction offensively and hung around for a long time. They were within four with the ball three times late in the first half, and it was a manageable 26-20 at halftime.

Lebanon was not getting a huge game from star point guard Kailah Correa, but the Cedars have a bunch of playmakers, and they made plays. Harrison created her usual blockade at the rim. Aaliyah Ferrer (13 points) threw in a three once in a while.

Freshman guard Olive Brandt disrupted the Braves on the perimeter and got to the rim. Correa got some late run-outs and ended up scoring 20. Most of all, junior forward Zariyah Whigham put her stamp on it, scoring nine of her 11 points in the decisive third quarter with difficult catches and finishes around the rim, rebounding, and blocking and altering shots without fouling.

“Without that stretch in the third quarter, it’s a pretty even game,’’ McDonald said. “We were prepared for everything they do except for (Whigham). She’s the X factor for them.’’

“We have a Hard Hat award that we give every game,’’ Walborn said. “We gave it to her today.’’

Pequea Valley was led by freshman guard Janae Patterson with 13 points. The Braves, seeded third in Class 3A, begin play in the District Three tournament at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Feb. 21 at home against the sixth seed.

Lebanon, third-seeded in 6A, will host a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 against the winner of a first-round game between seeds six and 11.