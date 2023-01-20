LEBANON — The beat goes on for Lebanon’s girls basketball team, which remained perfect Friday night.

But the Cedars had to pull some teeth — and get some incredibly clutch third-quarter shots from Aaliyah Ferrer — to fend off upset-minded Manheim Township.

Ferrer scored 18 points and knocked down four third-quarter 3-pointers — including a momentum-changing buzzer-beater — Kailah Correa chipped in with 17 points, Liliana Harrison had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and the host Cedars remained undefeated with a riveting 60-55 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 victory over the Blue Streaks.

Lebanon (6-0 league, 15-0 overall) also took a commanding two-game lead in the section chase, when Hempfield (2-4, 7-8) bumped off Cedar Crest (4-2, 12-6) on Friday, knocking the Falcons down another peg in the standings.

Township (2-4, 10-6) and McCaskey (3-3, 11-6) are still within shouting distance of the lead pack. Lebanon plays at McCaskey on Tuesday before hosting Cedar Crest next Friday, as the Cedars — one of just three remaining undefeated teams in all of District Three — inch closer to clinching section gold.

“We have different kids who are capable of stepping up, and tonight it was (Ferrer’s) turn,” Lebanon coach Jaime Walborn said. “We have a lot of weapons right now, and we don’t back down. We continue to push through the bad to get to the good. There are times when we could hang our heads, but we always seem to get it right back.”

Township, which took Lebanon to overtime in Neffsville back on Dec. 16, where the Cedars pulled out a 53-50 win, gave Lebanon all it could handle in front of the Cedars’ boisterous home crowd here Friday.

Brooke Weaver canned back-to-back 3-pointers late in the second quarter to give Township a 23-20 lead at the break, and the Streaks had a 36-35 lead on Ava Byrne’s lane floater with 1:07 to go in the third.

But Ferrer gave Lebanon a 38-36 lead with a trey with 45 ticks left in the third, and she beat the third-quarter horn with a deep wing 3-pointer off an inbound play and the Cedars shuffled off to the fourth up 41-36 — and with plenty of momentum in tow.

“Third quarter, Ferrer, bottom line,” Township coach Sean Burkhart said matter-of-factly. “I told her after the game that her shooting won the game. The atmosphere sucked all the momentum to their side there. But we fought until the very end. There were times when it looked like they were going to pull away, but we were able to answer.”

Burkhart was denied his 200th career victory on Friday.

Harrison had a pair of post buckets early in the final quarter, stretching Lebanon’s lead to 47-39. And the Cedars went up by 10 — 51-41 with 3:40 to play — when Ferrer coaxed in a baseline jumper.

Township kept slugging. The Streaks got to within 55-51 when Nia Mountis hit a top-of-the-key 3-pointer with a minute to play. And Township whittled Lebanon’s lead to 58-55 with 10 seconds left when Kraus (20 points, 13 rebounds) buried a trey.

But Correa went 7-for-10 at the foul line down the stretch, and Zariyah Whigham came up huge on the glass for the Cedars with six of her 18 rebounds in the fourth quarter — and she had a pair of clutch stick-back buckets in the fourth to help Lebanon fend off the Streaks.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77