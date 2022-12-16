Kailah Correa never knows what will happen when she goes to the basket. It’s all instinct. A feeling that comes from making that drive hundreds of times before.

This time, for whatever reason, instinct told her to pass.

Olive Brandt was waiting near the top of the key. As soon as the ball floated into her hands, she fired.

That sequence, that 3-pointer in overtime, lifted Lebanon over Manheim Township 53-50 in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One girls basketball at Neffsville on Friday night.

Some players five games into their high school careers might be afraid to take a go-ahead shot in an unfriendly gym. Brandt never blinked. She was ready for her chance.

“My shot wasn’t falling all game,” the freshman said. “It was nice to finally see one go through the net.”

It started with Correa. It usually does. The 5-foot-4 sophomore is that player. The kind that’s easy to spot because they don’t come around very often.

Correa finished with 25 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. She played all 36 minutes, handled the ball on virtually every possession and never turned it over.

With 68 seconds left in overtime, Correa began to navigate Township’s zone one more time. When she reached the paint and the defense predictably collapsed, she turned and found Brandt. Lebanon’s one-point deficit became a 51-49 lead. The Cedars never trailed again.

What made Correa pass?

“I’m not gonna lie,” she said. “I just react off the defense.”

“She’s just played that much basketball,” Lebanon coach Jaime Walborn said.

Correa made 11 of her 25 shots from the field and went 3-for-4 on free throws. After Township fouled the point guard with 27 seconds left in overtime, she sprinted to the line for her 1-and-1. She made both attempts without either touching the rim.

“She’s all business,” Walborn said. “She’s a phenomenal leader for a sophomore. She was a phenomenal leader as a freshman.”

There was a moment when Lebanon’s chances looked grim. The Cedars fell behind 46-41 midway through the fourth quarter. Their defense clamped down and Correa dropped in the team’s final six points of regulation.

“I feel like any other team would have crumbled,” Correa said. “We kept our body language high, our heads straight and just went after it. We knew the game wasn’t over and we went for it.”

Sarah Kraus finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds for Township (0-1, 3-2). Brooke Weaver scored 16 points.

The Blue Streaks had one last chance to force a second OT. Nia Mountis attempted a long 3-pointer in the closing seconds that was off the mark.

Correa grabbed the rebound and dribbled out the clock. After 36 high-stress minutes, her work was complete. She didn’t pump her fist or jump up and down. She handed the ball to the official and only cracked a smile after meeting Brandt at midcourt.

“We’ve got to be used to these situations,” Correa said. “It’s nothing new. We’re winning. This is our season. It’s just a business trip. We’ve got to get it done.”

Brandt contributed 14 points. Aaliyah Ferrer scored 10 points and hit two big 3-pointers in the third quarter. Liliana Harrison grabbed four rebounds in overtime.

Lebanon has pulled out four games decided by six points or fewer. The Cedars are finding a way.

“We have a drive and we want to work,” Brandt said. “We want to get after it with every team we play. We want to leave it all on the floor when the buzzer goes.”

Correa’s face lit up when she was asked about being 5-0. Lebanon also owns quality wins over Manheim Central, Bethlehem Catholic and Gov. Mifflin.

“That’s unbelievable,” the co-captain said. “If you said that five years ago, people wouldn’t have expected it. We’re getting it done. We’re making it happen.”

The bus was waiting outside for the Cedars. It was a successful business trip.