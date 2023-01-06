LEBANON — There is a new sole leader in the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball Section 1 chase, and that team is rampaging Lebanon.

The Cedars improved to 3-0 in league play and to 10-0 overall Friday night after dropping backyard rival Cedar Crest 51-38 before a jam-packed house in a first-place showdown.

The host Falcons (2-1, 10-4) came into the game deadlocked with their neighbors atop the section leaderboard. But Lebanon snapped the tie and joined Lancaster Catholic (9-0) as the league’s lone undefeated teams one week into the new calendar year.

“Everyone was excited coming into this game,” said Aaliyah Ferrer, Lebanon’s lone senior starter. “We all knew it was going to be a good one, and we had to come in and show out. We had to come in with energy, keep executing and don’t change what didn’t need to be fixed. Hey, we’re enjoying this. We’ve all worked really hard for this, and it’s finally paying off.”

Friday’s unsung hero was Lebanon guard Jae Burrus, who was superb off the bench for the Cedars. Her corner 3-pointer gave Lebanon the lead for good — 6-3 with 1:51 to go in the first quarter — and her buzzer-beater trey gave the Cedars a 20-13 lead at the half, and a ton of momentum going into the third quarter.

Burrus added a fourth-quarter 3-ball and a late foul shot to help Lebanon ice it, and she was a pest in the backcourt defensively, helping the Cedars force 13 turnovers.

“She had the three 3’s, and she always plays great defense,” Lebanon coach Jaime Walborn said about Burrus. “She came in and did a great job. She provided a really nice spark.”

Lebanon’s usual suspects both came up big:

Ace scorer Kailah Correa, held to 2 first-half points, erupted for 12 third-quarter points, when the Cedars bolted to a 14-point cushion on Correa’s jumper with 1:14 to go in the third. She scored 16 points in all. And Liliana Harrison was tough on the glass; she scored 11 points — 6 in the pivotal third quarter — and she pulled down seven boards and blocked a couple of shots, clogging up the middle at will.

Cedar Crest cut Lebanon’s lead to 43-34 with 3:57 to go, but the Falcons never got any closer, and their last lead was 3-0 two possessions into the game.

Lizzy Lowe scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Cedar Crest, which dropped its third game in a row after a 10-1 getaway. And now the Falcons are looking up at Lebanon in the section standings. McCaskey (2-1, 9-4), Manheim Township (1-2, 6-4), Penn Manor (1-2, 4-8) and Hempfield (0-3, 5-7) are in the chase pack.

“This was such an emotional game, against a crosstown rival on the road, and it was like a playoff atmosphere in here,” Walborn said. “This was a big test for us, and we continued to stay the course. There was a time in Lebanon girls basketball where when things didn’t go our way, we would kind of fold under the pressure. But these kids are bouncing back, and they’re not hanging their heads. They just keep playing through things.”

All the way to a 10-0 start.

