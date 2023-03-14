BELLEFONTE — Before exiting stage right for the final time this season, Kailah Correa took one last, long look up at the scoreboard inside Bald Eagle Area’s gym.

Norwin 57, Lebanon 43.

“Motivation,” the Cedars’ standout sophomore guard said. “I know I’m already ready to get back at it this summer and put the work in. We’ll all come back harder next season for sure. I promise you that.”

Lebanon’s superb season came to a screeching halt here Tuesday night, when the District 7 third-seeded Knights dropped the Cedars by 14 points in a PIAA Class 6A second-round clash and sent Lebanon packing.

But what a ride it was for the Cedars: 27 wins, the outright Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 championship, a trip to the league finale, a fifth-place finish in the District 3 tournament and a PIAA first-round victory.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better senior season,” Lebanon’s Aaliyah Ferrer said. “I want to be sad because it’s over, but at the same time, it was so, so good. I can’t be sad because I’m so happy that we got here.”

This was Lebanon’s deepest postseason trip since the Cedars went to the state quarterfinals after two opening-round wins, over Valley View and Milton, back in 2001. That squad fell to Pottstown in the 3A Elite Eight.

Coach Jaime Walborn’s 2022-23 crew raised the bar in the program, and with an incredibly talented nucleus due back next season, the Cedars should have plenty of bull’s-eyes on their backs.

Correa, who finished her sophomore season with 1,041 career points, rim-crashers Liliana Harrison and Zariyah Whigham and jitterbug guard Olive Brandt — who had a breakout freshman season this winter — are all set to return.

Ferrer will be the lone senior starter walking across the dais on graduation night later this spring.

“I told them to walk out of this locker room with their heads held high, because this one game won’t define what we did all season long,” Walborn said. “We ended up eclipsing everything we did last year. We’re proud of what we’ve done.”

Lebanon (27-3) had no answers for Norwin paint ace Lauren Palangio, who burned the Cedars for 22 points and 16 rebounds. Lebanon was in foul trouble throughout — Harrison and Whigham both had four fouls by the end of the fourth quarter, and Harrison, Whigham, Correa and Brandt all fouled out — so the Knights (23-4) force-fed Palangio in the lane, and she dominated.

Lebanon had a 7-6 lead after the first quarter on Brandt’s mad-dash and buzzer-beater layup. But Norwin had a 24-point second-quarter outburst, and closed the first half on a 6-0 clip for a 24-19 lead.

The Knights’ spree hit 12-0 early in the third quarter, and Norwin built its largest lead, 39-24, with 2:39 to go in the third. Correa (13 points) and Brandt (14 points) had two buckets apiece in the third to keep Lebanon within shouting distance, but Norwin was up 43-32 heading into the fourth.

With Lebanon continuing to battle foul woes, Palangio had three more fourth-quarter post buckets. Brandt’s corner 3-pointer drew the Cedars within 47-37 with 4:21 to go. But that’s the closest Lebanon got down the stretch.

“It’s a long season,” Walborn said. “This was 30 games, and we played right down until the end. We didn’t play our best game here tonight, but we played until the end. This should motivate the kids coming back.”

