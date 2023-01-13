Plenty of showdowns on Thursday’s L-L League girls basketball schedule, as the Section 1 and Section 4 races got some facelifts. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1

Lebanon 52, Hempfield 50 — The Cedars are still unbeaten. Barely. The host Black Knights had a 20-18 lead at the half and led 36-29 heading into the fourth quarter, but couldn’t close it out. Lebanon closed the game on a 23-14 run, and after Hempfield’s Autumn Cook canned a clutch 3-pointer with 10 seconds to go in regulation to knot the game at 50-50, Lebanon’s Kailah Correa made two free throws in the waning seconds and the Cedars improved to 5-0 in league play — remaining alone atop the section hunt — and to 12-0 overall after the escape-job victory. Correa fired in 27 points for Lebanon, while Sophia Ott (20 points), Lauren Moffatt (14 points) and Cook (11 points) all scored in double-digits for the Knights, who dipped to 1-4 in league play — but nearly handed the Cedars their first L this winter. FYI: Correa, 12 games into her sophomore season, is up to 727 career points.

Manheim Township 42, Penn Manor 12 — After a stinger loss against Cedar Crest on Tuesday, the Blue Streaks were looking for a bounce-back performance against the host Comets. And they got it. Hailey Berk paced a balanced attack with a season-high 12 points, Township used a 15-1 second-quarter spree for a 24-6 halftime lead, and then outscored Penn Manor 18-7 after the break to join McCaskey in a tie for third place in the section chase, behind Lebanon and Cedar Crest. Paityn Smith and Joelle Kroesen scored 4 points apiece for the Comets, who suffered their third straight setback.

SECTION 4

Columbia 62, Annville-Cleona 26 — The Crimson Tide cemented its lead atop the section charts, racing out to a 35-21 halftime lead and then using a 20-1 third-quarter outburst to subdue the host Dutchmen, who fell another game off the pace — two nights after falling out of a first-place tie with Columbia after coming up short at Pequea Valley. Brie Droege (21 points), Brooke Droege (19 points) and Kailee Soto (10 points) all scored in double-figures for the Tide, while Josie Clay scored 9 points for A-C, which dropped its third straight to fall off the pace.

Pequea Valley 65, Lancaster Country Day 51 — Make that seven victories in a row for the surging Braves, who used a 16-2 second-quarter run for a 32-10 halftime cushion, and then eased past the Cougars. Janae Patterson hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 points for host PV, while Genesis Meadows hit four 3-pointers and poured in 35 points — her third straight game with 30-plus points — and Sophia Sanchez chipped in with 14 points for Country Day. FYI: Meadows had 31 points in a win over York Country and 32 points in a victory over Linden Hall in the Cougars’ previous two games. She’s averaging 32.0 points with 10 3-pointers over that sizzling clip.

* Columbia (4-0, 7-2) leads the Section 4 pack, followed closely by Pequea Valley (4-1, 12-1), Annville-Cleona (3-2, 9-5) and Lancaster Country Day (3-2, 6-3). Columbia is set to visit Pequea Valley on Tuesday for a first-place showdown. Circle that one. The Tide KO'd PV in their first meeting last month.

Lancaster Mennonite 50, Octorara 13 — The Blazers snapped their 5-game losing skid, bolting to an early 11-2 lead before grabbing a commanding 25-4 lead at the break. Jayla Rivera netted 21 points for Mennonite, which outscored the host Braves 13-0 in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice. Jamie Guertler and Maddie Muldoon scored 3 points apiece for Octorara, which remained winless.

NONLEAGUE

Cocalico 43, Elizabethtown 31 — The Eagles broke open a close game with a 13-4 third-quarter spurt and downed the host Bears. Teagan Sahm scored a game-high 12 points for Cocalico, while Taryn Hummer paced E-town with 7 points.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 2

Warwick at Ephrata, 7 p.m.

Solanco at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.

Conestoga Valley at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3

Donegal at Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Octorara at Linden Hall, 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Elco at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic at Columbia, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

* Hang five stars next to Catholic at Columbia, in a rematch of last year’s unforgettable L-L League semifinal — and the Crusaders and the Crimson Tide will be duking it out for league and D3-3A titles next month. … Warwick, which shares the Section 2 lead in the loss column with Manheim Central, will try and remain there against backyard rival Ephrata, which fell to the Barons last week, but can help Central with a win here. … The Octorara/Linden Hall winner will pick up their first victory this season. And that’s a good thing.

