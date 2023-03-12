Four for the show.

Lebanon, Columbia, Lancaster Catholic and Linville Hill Christian are still standing in the PIAA girls basketball playoffs, with second-round games set for Tuesday and Wednesday.

On the local scene, Manheim Township, Manheim Central, Pequea Valley, Lancaster Mennonite and Mount Calvary Christian suffered first-round setbacks and saw their seasons hit the finish line.

That leaves the Cedars, the Crusaders, the Crimson Tide and the Warriors.

Here’s a preview of their second-round games, plus some news and notables as the basketball season continues on into mid-March …

CLASS 6A

District 3 fifth-seed Lebanon (27-2 overall) will take on WPIAL third-seed Norwin (22-4) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Bald Eagle Area in Bellefonte. … Skipper Jaime Walborn and her Section 1-champ Cedars bumped off D1 runner-up Haverford — which came into the game with just one loss — 48-41 and the Knights clipped D3 third-seed Central Dauphin 34-19 in the first round. … Lebanon’s losses were against Columbia in the L-L League finale and to Dallastown in the D3 quarterfinals. Norwin’s losses were against McKeesport, Upper St. Clair and twice to North Allegheny; the Knights shared the regular-season WPIAL 6A Section 1 title with NA. … Lebanon must slow down Norwin snipers Kendall Berger (14.6 points a game) and Lauren Palangio (13.9). Conversely, the Knights must keep Cedars’ perimeter aces Kailah Correa (18.2, 25 3-pointers) and Aaliyah Ferrer (10.2, 55 3-pointers) under wraps. … Winner gets WPIAL champ North Allegheny or WPIAL fourth-seed Mount Lebanon on Friday. NA bounced Manheim Township 76-53 in the first round.

CLASS 3A

Lancaster Catholic (24-3) will take on D1 champ New Hope (Solebury) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Bethlehem Liberty. … The D3-champ Crusaders cruised past D12 fourth-seed Pickett Mastery Charter North 68-11 and New Hope toppled D12 champ Masterman 54-24 in the first round. … New Hope, out of the Suburban One American League, is paced by Reagan Chrencik (17.1) and freshman dynamo Gabby D’agostino (12.4). The Lions (18-7) are riding a 9-game winning streak. … Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (15.3, 55 3-pointers, 852 career points) and Rylee Kraft (13.8, 17 3-pointers, 774 career points) continue to make coach Charlie Detz’s Crusaders tick, and Autumn Lipson has 51 of Catholic’s 164 3-pointers; New Hope must defend the arc. … Winner gets D4 champ Mount Carmel or D12 runner-up Philadelphia West Catholic on Friday. Mount Carmel KO’d Columbia in the second round last March.

Columbia (23-4) will take on D2 third-seed Lake-Lehman (24-5) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Martz Hall on Pottsville. … Coach Karl Kreiser and his L-L League-champ Crimson Tide KO’d D4 runner-up Loyalsock 55-33 and the Black Knights, fresh off their third straight Wyoming Valley Conference Section 2 championship, beat D11 champ Pen-Argyl 62-35 in the first round. … Brenna Hunt poured in 23 points in Lake-Lehman’s triumph over Pen-Argyl. … The Knights’ top priority: Slowing down Columbia bucket-makers Brie Droege (23.5, 30 3-pointers) and Brooke Droege (16.6, 33 3-pointers). … Winner gets D12 champ Imhotep Charter or D2 champ Dunmore on Friday. Imhotep defeated Pequea Valley in the first round.

CLASS 1A

Linville Hill (21-2) has been idle since falling to Mount Calvary Christian in the D3 title game back on Feb. 27, and coach Tim Stefanosky and his Warriors picked up a first-round forfeit win over D12 champ Thomas Mastery Charter to set up Wednesday’s clash against D4 champ Meadowbrook Christian at 7:30 p.m. at Cumberland Valley. … The Lions (26-2) dropped D3 sixth-seed Harrisburg Academy 41-18 in the first round, and they’re riding a 9-game winning streak. FYI: Linville Hill topped Harrisburg Academy in the D3 quarterfinals. … Meadowbrook Christian’s lone losses were against Muncy and Lourdes Regional, and the Lions feature standout scorer Kailey Devlin (20.7, 40 3-pointers). … CCAC all-stars Desi Smucker, Elena Esh, Abrielle Fisher and Courtney Good make Linville Hill go. The Warriors won the CCAC title, and their lone losses were against Lancaster Country Day and Mount Calvary, in the district finale. … Winner gets D2 champ Mountain View or D3 third-seed Christian School of York on Saturday. … Lancaster County’s other link to this bracket, back-to-back D3 champ Mount Calvary, was ousted in the first round by Shade.

NOTABLES

Manheim Central senior Maddie Knier scored 27 points in her prep swan song on Saturday, when the Barons fell to Oakland Catholic in a Class 5A first-rounder. She finished her career with 2,054 points — eighth-most in L-L League history. … Lancaster Mennonite senior Jayla Rivera scored 18 points on Saturday in the Blazers’ season-ending setback against South Williamsport in a Class 2A opener. She finished her career with 1,046 points — eighth-best in program history. … Columbia’s Brie Droege (1,608) and Brooke Droege (1,175) head into Tuesday’s tilt vs. Lake-Lehman already in the 1,000-point club as juniors. … Lebanon’s Kailah Correa is at 1,028 points — 29 games into her sophomore season; she’s on pace for 2K. … Manheim Township junior Ava Byrne will open her senior campaign later this calendar year with 762 career points for the Blue Streaks, who fell to North Allegheny in a Class 6A first-rounder last week. … Hearing there will be an L-L League senior all-star game, likely in April. Details still being ironed out. Stay tuned.

