About a quarter-century since he ran the Lebanon boys basketball offense as the starting point guard, Kris Uffner is coming home.

At its meeting Monday night, the Lebanon School Board approved Uffner as the Cedars’ new varsity coach.

“It’s kind of indescribable,” Uffner said by phone Monday. “When I got the phone call, I was super excited right away. …there’s such a tradition of Lebanon basketball. …it’s always been a basketball town.”

Uffner replaces Lebanon alum Tim Speraw, who tallied the program’s second-most coaching wins (171) over the last 12 seasons, finishing at .500 or better in all but one of those seasons, with six District Three tournament appearances, four Lancaster-Lebanon League section crowns and one league championship.

“It’s cool because Speraw came before me in high school,” Uffner said. “Now he came before me in coaching.”

Uffner was the starting senior point guard on Lebanon’s 1996-97 squad that became the first to go undefeated in the regular season (22-0) and won the L-L championship before a surprising first-round exit in the District Three playoffs.

Uffner averaged six points per game, but owned a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio, good enough to earn him a spot at Franklin & Marshall College, where he started as a freshman in 1997-98, playing through a broken finger on his right shooting hand.

His playing career came to a halt when he had twins. But he soon returned to the game as a coach.

“I started coaching in the Lebanon youth program,” Uffner said. “I volunteered there for a year. Then I was asked to coach at Lebanon Catholic with Scott Clentimack, as his assistant. …I coached there for 15 years as an assistant. We won three district titles while I was there, made it to (PIAA) eastern finals once.”

Uffner, 43, stepped away from coaching briefly to spend time with his children, but picked the whistle back up seven years ago as a youth travel coach in Lebanon. The fifth-graders he coached then are Cedars seniors now, including son Kameron. Daughter Olivia also just completed her senior campaign with the Lebanon girls basketball team and will play field hockey at Alvernia University next fall. Uffner also had a seven-year-old daughter, Paisley.

All that is to say Uffner, who works as an operations manager for a lawn care company in West Chester, is familiar with the players currently in the Lebanon pipeline. Even if his coaching journey has been a bit unconventional.

“The stars have aligned,” he said. “I have always held Lebanon as my dream coaching job since I played there.”

Asked what an Uffner-coached Lebanon team looks like, he said, “I like to play a fast-paced, up and down style.

“We’ll play aggressive, man-to-man defense,” Uffner said. “You’re either applying pressure or allowing it to be applied to you. That’s my perfect vision for how the program’s trademark is going to be. Hopefully the kids are ready to work to do that consistently.”

Just one L-L boys basketball coaching vacancy remains, as Donegal is still in search of a new skipper.