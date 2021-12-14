A tie ballgame at halftime, Warwick closed the third quarter on a 11-0 run and ran away with a 55-37 victory at Elizabethtown on Tuesday night in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two opener.

For the Warriors, the victory completes a stretch of four games in five days, improving them to 3-1 overall while also picking up a crucial league win in a Section Two where they should battle the Bears (0-1, 1-2) and Conestoga Valley (3-0) over the next two months.

E-town came into the game with the height advantage in 6-foot, 9-inch sophomore forward Matt Gilhool going against a Warwick squad whose tallest starter is 6-3 sophomore guard Trevor Evans. But the Bears struggled a bit feeding the ball to Gilhool around the basket.

“There was too much standing and looking,” E-town second-year coach Lee Eckert said. “We need to make sure we’re ball-faking and getting it to the wing, dribble and catch. Instead of stand, throw, stand, throw. We have to move the ball to get it inside.”

Meanwhile, Warwick prefers to play fast on both ends, pushing the tempo on offense while pressuring the ball on defense. The Warriors forced E-town into seven turnovers in the second quarter, but Warwick made just five of 25 attempts in the first half. The score was knotted 18-18 going into intermission.

“We went on a bit of a cold stretch there offensively,” Warwick senior guard Tate Landis said. “It was tied at half. Sowe knew we could trust our defense. Coach just said to trust your shots and keep shooting.”

Landis (23 points) and teammates Carter Horst (13 points) and Avery Sapp (11 points) paced Warwick, while brothers Patrick Gilhool (15 points) and Matt Gilhool (11 points) finished in double-figures scoring for E-town.

Matt Gilhool had nine blocks by the end. But Warwick won the rebound the battle, 29-27, and forced E-town into 19 turnovers. The latter mark was even more impressive considering Warwick did it in a variety of ways: mostly playing man-to-man defense in the first half and a 2-3 zone defense in the second half.

“They were getting it inside easier than we wanted,” Warwick seventh-year coach Chris Christensen said. “If we didn’t have four games in five days we would’ve had our legs underneath of us more and we could have reacted a little quicker than we did playing (man-to-man defense). But having that many games that fast. …we had to make that change.”

It’s worth noting here E-town played its third game in four days.

Both teams return to L-L Section Two action Friday when Warwick hosts Ephrata and E-town travels to CV.

“Even when we knew what we wanted to do, we got it to the middle, then it was hot potato wanting to get rid of it. Instead of just relaxing,’ Eckert said. “I’s the third game of the year. We’ll figure it out.”

BOX SCORE