Breathe easy, Lancaster Mennonite fans. On the back of a pair of David Weaver free-throws with 6.4 seconds left, host Lancaster Mennonite escaped with a 62-61 win over St. John Neumann in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A boys basketball tournament Saturday afternoon.

“Best game I’ve played in my whole career,” Weaver said afterward.

In a barnburner featuring 13 lead changes with neither team leading by more than seven points, Lancaster Mennonite (17-8) survived despite a 50-point game from SJN all-time leading scorer Davion Hill, who scored 31 in the first half.

“He’s really good,” Lancaster Mennonite coach Seth Buckwalter said. “I don’t know in the film we understood how good he does at getting his shots off. That’s why he went off in the first half.”

The Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four co-champion Blazers had a tough first-round draw for being the District Three Class 2A champion. St. John Neumann (21-6) reached the PIAA Class 1A championship game a year ago. Hill, a three-time all-state selection, was the lone returning starter from that group. The Golden Knights had won three-straight District Four crowns before suffering an upset in this year’s District 4-2A final. It snapped a 15-game win streak.

A 6-foot, 1-inch senior guard, Hill came into Saturday averaging 33 points a game and already had tallied more than 2,700 career points.

“We did everything we could to stop him (Hill) but he got his buckets,” Weaver said.

Lancaster Mennonite pushed its largest lead to 30-23 in the second quarter. The Golden Knights closed the half on a 16-5 run, with 13 of those points coming from Hill, to take a 39-35 lead into halftime.

Defensively in the second half, the Blazers used a mix of zone, full-court trap and man-to-man-but-double-team-Hill approach, all in the effort to make life difficult for Hill.

A pair of Hill free-throws pushed SJN’s largest lead to 54-49 with 4:41 remaining.

Lancaster Mennonite junior guard Myles Halvorson (15 points) accounted for seven of the Blazers’ next 10 points, backended with a 3-pointer, to put his squad up 59-57 with 2:50 left.

“I felt like I was trying to force it too early in the game,” Halvorson said. “And then in the fourth quarter I let the game come to me and I got open shots.”

Tied 59-59 with 32.1 seconds on the clock, Lancaster Mennonite leading scorer Camden Hurst (20 points, five rebounds) drove to the bucket and was fouled hard to the floor by a defender when attempting a layup. Slow to get up, Hurst was required to leave the game momentarily, which led to freshman Cody Fisher coming off the bench to shoot Hurst’s free-throws. The younger brother of former Lancaster Mennonite 1,000-point scorer Cole Fisher, Cody Fisher’s only action of the day came at that moment as he hit one of two free-throws to put the Blazers up 60-59.

“We had a couple role players step up,” Buckwalter said. “That’s how playoffs always are.”

Hill and Weaver (14 points, seven rebounds, four blocks) traded free-throws in the final 18.5 seconds.

“To have him (Hill) score 50 and still lose, it’s tough,” SJN coach Louis Roskowski said. “We couldn’t play man-to-man defense because the big guy (Weaver) would have crushed us in the post. We couldn’t 1-3-1 zone them because they’re too good of a passing team. … It sucks to lose like that.”

Lancaster Mennonite will face District Seven fifth seed Eden Christian in Wednesday’s second round (site, time to be determined).

“You get that sigh of relief,” Weaver said. “But there’s always the next game.”

