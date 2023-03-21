POTTSVILLE - Tuesday marked 20 years to the date of the Lancaster Catholic boys basketball team completing its historic undefeated run to a state championship in 2003. Since then, no other boys basketball team from Lancaster County has been back to a state final. That is, until District Three champion Lancaster Mennonite took care of business in a 51-40 state semifinal win over District Two champion Holy Cross in a PIAA Class 2A semifinal at Pottsville’s Martz Hall on Tuesday night.

The Blazers will face District Seven champion Aliquippa (24-6) in Friday’s state title game, scheduled for a 2 p.m. tip at Hershey’s Giant Center. Aliquippa was a 56-28 winner over District Nine runner-up Otto Eldred in Tuesday’s other semifinal.

“We could have lost in the first round of states (to St. John Neumann),” Lancaster Mennonite coach Seth Buckwalter said. “That could’ve been a 1-point loss and we’d be a couple weeks into the offseason already. It gives you goosebumps thinking about it.”

St. John Neumann lost to Muncy in the District Four final. SJN then almost topped Lancaster Mennonite in the opening round of states, while Muncy lost to Holy Cross by 28 points in the second round. Do the math and the Blazers’ 11-point win over Holy Cross was impressive.

Holy Cross (21-6) took its only lead by scoring the game’s first bucket. Lancaster Mennonite leading scorer Camden Hurst responded on the other end by sinking a 3-pointer, making him the program’s new all-time scoring leader. He finished with 25 points to put him at 1,423 career points. He entered the night tied for the program lead with alum Julian Collazo, who was in attendance Tuesday, sitting two rows back of the Lancaster Mennonite bench.

“I grew up watching him,” Hurst said of Collazo. “It’s a great record to have.”

Up 20-9 in the second quarter, Lancaster Mennonite (20-8) felt on the verge of breaking the game open. But six Blazers turnovers in the frame helped Holy Cross close the gap to 26-21 by halftime. The Crusaders from Lackawanna County cut the deficit to 26-24 to open the third quarter and had a chance to tie or go in front, but were instead whistled for a traveling violation.

Up to that point, the Blazers were an icy 2-for-12 from beyond the arc, then hit their next three 3-pointers as part of a 10-2 run.

The Blazers had weathered the storm and went to the fourth quarter up 40-28.

On the other end, Holy Cross shot 36.9 percent from the floor (17 of 46) and was held to 40 points or below for just the third time this season. Part of that should be credited to Hurst defending Crusaders’ leading scorer Gabe Gonzales, a Wilkes University recruit who was held to three points, below his average of 13.2 points per game. Though, many Holy Cross shots around the basket, including those by Gonzales, were altered by Lancaster Mennonite 6-foot, 7-inch senior center David Weaver (six points, 11 rebounds).

“We never saw anything like that before,” Holy Cross coach Al Callejas said of Weaver. “We were very hesitant going to the lane.”

Before Tuesday, the last time the Blazers were in a state semifinal came just five years earlier, when they suffered a gut-punch defeat on a near half-court, double-pump heave at the buzzer against Richland. Hurst was watching from the bleachers then, as older brother Carter Hurst was the Lancaster Mennonite starting senior point guard, while Buckwalter was a Blazers assistant.

“That was so ridiculously heart-wrenching when that shot went in,” Buckwalter recalled. “It’s something you dream about (reaching a state final) and then it went poof and disappeared … To be on the other side now makes you grateful.”

“Plus, we lost in the state quarterfinals the last two years,” Hurst said. “It was rough. To be able to overcome that means a lot.”

