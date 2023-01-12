Not an overly busy night on Wednesday in L-L League girls basketball action, with just four games on the docket — all of the nonleague variety. Here’s the roundup, with some notables …

Linville Hill Christian 64, Lancaster Mennonite 45 — Jayla Rivera kept up her season-long scoring binge for the Blazers with 25 points, but Mennonite couldn’t slow down the host Warriors, who won their seventh game in a row and improved to 10-1. The Blazers were deadlocked 15-15 after the first quarter, but LHC went 23-11 in the second quarter to grab a working lead, and then eased past Mennonite. The Warriors’ lone loss this season was a 47-37 setback against Lancaster Country Christian back on Dec. 7, as LHC is currently No. 2 in the D3-1A power ratings. Against Mennonite, Elena Esh (18 points), Courtney Good (17 points) and Desiree Smucker (14 points) paced the Warriors in the scoring department. Liviiah Sweeney hit three 3-pointers for 9 points for Mennonite, which dropped its fifth straight game.

Susquenita 67, Linden Hall 12 — The Lions made the 50-mile trek from Lititz to Duncannon to square off against the host Blackhawks, and Nita bolted to a 21-2 lead, grabbed a 37-6 cushion at the half, and sailed past Linden Hall. Meli Figueroa scored 10 points for the Lions, who remained winless.

Eastern York 50, Donegal 23 — A tricky road tester for the Indians, who took a bus ride to the other side of the river to take on the fourth-ranked Class 4A team in District 3. And the host Golden Knights took care of business. Arianna Seitz popped in 20 points, Eastern York grabbed an early 20-5 lead, and then used a 10-2 third-quarter spree to open up some breathing room and knock off Donegal. Remy White scored 9 points for the Indians, who suffered their third straight setback.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

Also Wednesday, Section 2 leader Manheim Central picked up its fourth win in a row, topping Spring Grove in a nonleague clash in Manheim. Here’s the story …

THURSDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Lebanon at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Manheim Township at Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Lancaster Mennonite at Octorara, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Country Day at Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Cocalico at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.

