Driving to the bucket, as he so often has in his basketball career, Lancaster Mennonite junior guard Camden Hurst went crashing to the floor after a Pequea Valley defender attempted to draw a charge on Jan. 21, the 15th game of the 2021-22 season.

Hurst landed on his right shooting wrist, soon leaving the game and going for an x-ray.

“Just to make sure it wasn’t a fracture,” Hurst recalled.

Hurst was instead diagnosed with arthritis and tenderness in his right wrist. He missed the next two games, then opted to play through pain the rest of the season.

“It hurt all the time,” Hurst said.

Hurst went on to lead the Blazers to their second consecutive District Three Class 2A championship and an appearance in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals.

On Tuesday, he was named a Pennsylvania Sportswriters Class 2A all-state second-team selection. It’s the second season in a row he earned an all-state nod.

Related: Lancaster Country Day's Grant Landis, Mount Calvary's Evan Dumaine, Avery Kopcha are Class 1A all-state basketball selections

Before injuring his wrist, Hurst was shooting 70% from 2-point range, 41% from 3-point range and 86% from the free-throw line. He finished the year shooting 66% from 2-point, 37% from 3-point and 82% at the foul-line.

“When he is healthy,” Lancaster Mennonite coach Seth Buckwalter said. “It's like he's from another planet.”

A drive first, shoot second type of guard, Hurst averaged 19 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He scored a career-high 35 points early on in the season against Gettysburg. He’s already at 1,174 career points, third-most in program history.

But he was asked to be more of a scorer when moved from shooting guard to point guard coming into the season.

“I’d say the biggest thing about the change was calling the plays,” Hurst said. “I’m not a loud talker. I don’t like to yell.”

Headline: Lancaster Mennonite hoopster Camden Hurst back in action 6 months after spinal infection left him unable to walk

Hurst’s demeanor is often so calm he might come off as unassuming.

“I appreciate the even keel presence,” Buckwalter said. “He is ultra competitive so when we lose it hurts him as much as anyone.”

Hurst also had the challenge of overcoming opposing teams treating him as the No. 1 threat, after the departure of Blazers’ all-state standout Cole Fisher, who is now playing at Messiah University. Asked about it, Hurst gave credit to his teammates for alleviating the pressure.

“Jaedon Mast is a really nice player who can put the ball in the basket,” Hurst said. “David Weaver came along. Declan Hersh shot 41 percent from 3. Jadyn Taylor gets run-outs and good buckets.”

Hurst sat out four weeks after the conclusion of the high school season in order to heal his right wrist before turning his attention to the most important juncture of his AAU career.

“It’s the biggest summer for recruiting,” he said.

Headline: Lancaster Mennonite's Rosas has overcome major obstacles to shine on court

Headline: No shortage of courage for Lancaster Mennonite lacrosse player A.J. Petrokonis

Pennsylvania Sportswriters' 2021-22 Class 2A All-State Team

1st Team

Jake DiMichele, 6' 3", senior, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (Player of the Year*)

Jacob Beccles, 6' 3", senior, Constitution

Elijah Harden, 6', senior, Kennedy Catholic

Jackson Juzang, 5' 9", senior, Winchester Thurston

Kaden Claar, 6' 1", senior, Portage Area

Ross Eyer, 6' 4", junior, Muncy

2nd Team

Camden Hurst, 6' 2", junior, Lancaster Mennonite

Lamar Glover, 5' 10", senior, Constitution

Dawson Summers, 6' 4", senior, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Jackson Byer, 5' 11", senior, Conemaugh Township Area

Malik Lampkins-Rudolph, 6' 2", senior, Kennedy Catholic

Riley Young, 6' 5", senior, Line Mountain

3rd Team

Hector Tiburcio, 6' 2", senior, Antietam

Isaiah Niemczyk, 6' 4", senior Canton

Owen Kosar, 6' 1", senior, Shenandoah Valley

Blake Morningstar, 6' 4", junior, Wyalusing Valley

Joey Macciocco, 6' 1", junior, Old Forge

Isaac Clayton, 6' 1", senior, Rocky Grove

Coach: Mike Rodriguez, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart