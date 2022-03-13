SPRINGFIELD -- At a time of year when basketball teams strain to reach the best version of themselves, Lancaster Mennonite is getting there.

More tangibly, they’re within three wins of a state championship after holding off Paul Robeson 71-59 in a second-round game of the PIAA Class AA tournament at Cardinal O’Hara High School.

“It’s pretty exciting,’’ said Mennonite coach Seth Buckwalter, whose demeanor never suggests wild excitement. “You could see the possibility, and then you pray there’s no major injuries, and the guys are coming together at the right time.’’

The Blazers got 28 points from junior guard Cam Hurst Saturday, 22 in the second half.

But you probably know about Hurst; he was first-team all-state a year ago. Equally noteworthy were 17 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots from 6-7 junior David Weaver and 18 points, plus a good share of the show-running duties, from senior guard Jaedon Mast.

All the Blazers (17-9) look battle-tested. That’s because, having played 12 games against state-tournament teams, they are.

“They’re growing in confidence,’’ Buckwalter said of his guys. “I think that’s the whole thing.’’

The Huskies, the two-seed from District 12 and the Philadelphia Public League, had some weapons, but that wasn’t evident early. That’s how good the Blazers’ defense was - good old halfcourt man-to-man the whole way.

“I don’t think they expected to get that out of us,’’ Buckwalter said. “It wasn’t like we were on fire offensively, but defensively, I thought our man-to-man was outstanding.’’

The massive Weaver protected the rim, and sophomore guard Jadyn Taylor took the lead on matching up with the one guy on Robeson, senior big guard Rob Keys, who could get his own shot.

Keys scored 23, but just five of them in the first half, when the Blazers were staking their claim.

Mennonite established a lead in the 12-15 range and seemed on the verge of breaking it open through much of the second and early third quarters.

It’s never that easy, this time of year.

Robeson went to a full-court panic press, and the game got ragged and wild. The Blazers allowed themselves to be sped up, and came unglued for a bit. After just three first-half turnovers, Mennonite had six turnovers and missed six free throws in a roughly five-minute stretch.

Incredibly, Robeson was down two with the ball with four minutes left.

Then they air-balled a three; the Huskies had six three-pointers and at least that many air-balls.

Mennonite seemed to catch its breath, reboot and reclaim control. Mast found Weaver inside. Hurst slashed across the lane for an and-one three-point play. Suddenly the Blazers had a 7-0 run, the lead was nine and the fever was broken.

Incredibly, the Blazers shot 43 free throws. They missed 13 of them, but Hurst made 18 of 21, including 12 of 13 in the fourth quarter.

Up next is Old Forge, the District Two 2-seed, which like Mennonite has nine losses. Old Forge beat Karns City 51-46 in its second-round game at Lewistown Sunday.

That quarterfinal will be played Wednesday, at a time and site to be determined.