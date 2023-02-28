HERSHEY — Jayla Rivera and Liviiah Sweeney stood next to each other in the medal line. One was near the end of her high school road. The other was at the beginning.

As the two friends chatted, it didn’t take long for their mood to shift. Soon there was a smile. Then Rivera put her arm around her younger teammate.

Disappointment was replaced by a different feeling. Gratitude.

“I was thankful for being here,” Rivera said. “It was great to experience it. Either way, we still got a medal. Just playing on a big stage lived up to all my expectations.”

Fourth-seeded Lancaster Mennonite lost to No. 2 Millersburg 54-19 in the District Three Class 2A girls basketball championship game at Giant Center Tuesday. The score didn’t fully tell the story.

To play on this court was beyond Rivera’s wildest dreams. The Blazers have a young roster and finished fourth in Section Four of the Lancaster-Lebanon League. They barely squeaked into the tournament’s four-team field.

An unfortunate set of circumstances pushed them forward.

Top-seeded Lancaster Country Day had to forfeit in the semifinals due to a shortage of players. Mennonite (8-17) was handed a ticket to the title game.

“It was a blessing,” Sweeney said. “We weren’t supposed to be here. We came a long way from the beginning of the season.”

Mennonite was able to hang close in the opening minutes. It started to slip away during the second quarter. Millersburg was ahead 29-8 at halftime and invoked the running clock in the fourth quarter.

The Blazers faced some challenges before they walked on the floor. This was their first game in 20 days, an eternity for this time of year. Cici Mann, a senior starter, was out with an injury.

Rivera was the lone senior to play against Millersburg (17-7). The 5-7 guard, who raised her career total to 1,028 points, did her best to keep the Blazers in it. She scored a team-high 12 points.

“Watching her develop on and off the court has been amazing,” Mennonite coach Teasia Myers-Pena said. “I told her, ‘No matter what happens, just enjoy the moment.’ She has checked off a lot of her goals this year. I’m proud of her.”

Sweeney, who transferred from McCaskey prior to this season, is a sophomore building block for the Blazers. She’s one of the reasons Myers-Pena is optimistic about the future.

Rivera has been a mentor to Sweeney, helping her navigate her first go-around on varsity.

“She really encourages me to never give up and to keep going,” Sweeney said. “She inspires me. It’s cool to watch her grow. I know she’s gonna go far in the future. Sometimes I look at her moves. I learn a lot from her, even from practice.”

This was Mennonite’s first trip to a district final since 2010. The Blazers are hopeful it doesn’t take as long to return. That was one of the messages from their coach.

“Let’s fall in love with this,” Myers-Pena told them. “Let’s continue to get back. Let’s be hungry. Let’s know what’s there for us.”

For Rivera, it was her last chance. To showcase her skills in this arena was an exclamation point for her accomplished career.

That will be her lasting memory. Not the final score.

“It was good to be here,” Rivera said. “I get to tell people I played in Hershey. I’ll remember it for the rest of my life.”