Up double-digits in the third quarter of Saturday night’s PIAA Class 2A boys basketball quarterfinal, host Lancaster Mennonite appeared on its way to punching the program’s third ticket to the state semifinals.

District Two champion Old Forge had other ideas. The visiting Blue Devils went on a 20-2 second-half run to go up six points before Lancaster Mennonite tied it. Eventually, after two overtime periods, Old Forge came out on top, 69-64.

It brought an end to the season in exasperating fashion for the District Three champion Blazers.

At times, the game felt more like a wrestling match. More than 40 total personal fouls were called, including at least a half-dozen illegal screens, one double-foul and later double technical fouls. Three players fouled out.

“Kudos to them,” Lancaster Mennonite third-year coach Seth Buckwalter said. “The game was played at their pace. ...we hadn’t played a team that physical all year.”

There were more than 13 lead changes by the end.

Old Forge was up 11-10 at the end of the first quarter, and Lancaster Mennonite was up 26-23 at halftime. The host Blazers used a 10-0 third-quarter run to go from down 33-30 to up 40-33, and later opened up a 48-36 advantage with less than a minute left in the third quarter. It was the game’s largest lead.

Old Forge (9-8) responded with a 20-2 run to go up 56-50 with 2:46 remaining in regulation. Old Forge sixth man Ayden Devitt scored seven of those points during the run. He ended up posting a team-high 27 points off the bench.

“I’ll say this, we played up to the scouting report in defending guys (Old Forge players) who we knew were threats,” Buckwalter said. “They had other guys step up.”

Lancaster Mennonite scored the next six points on a David Shell free-throw, Camden Hurst offensive rebound, Hurst layup and ensuing free-throw and later a Hurst game-tying layup with 1:45 left. The Blazers had a chance to win on an inbound underneath its own bucket with three seconds left but a pair of free-throws were off the mark.

Lancaster Mennonite sophomore Camden Hurst finished with a game-high 32 points to go along with five rebounds, notching his 12th-straight game of 20 or more points and his fourth 30-point game of the season. Blazers’ senior Cole Fisher scored 17 points in the final game of his career, while sophomore David Shell (10 points, five rebounds) also finished in double-figures scoring.

A McFadden free-throw with 1:44 remaining in the first overtime period tied it at 62-62. The Blazers were outscored 7-2 in the second overtime period.

Lancaster Mennonite finished the year 15-6 overall, having won the program’s first district crown since 1997 and making its sixth appearance in the state quarterfinals.

“This season was a gift at a crazy time,” Buckwalter said. “I feel like God gifted us a special run where a lot of things fell into place and we took advantage of it.”

