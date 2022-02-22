A double-digit Lancaster Mennonite lead nearly went out the door again in Tuesday's District 3-2A quarterfinal when visiting Fairfield trimmed the deficit to three points with six minutes remaining. This time, the host Blazers responded and pulled away for an eventual 59-42 victory.

“It’s been a struggle all year for us to finish games out,” Lancaster Mennonite senior guard Jaedon Mast said. “This is a big one for us.”

Last year’s District 3-2A champion, Lancaster Mennonite (14-9) advances to Friday’s semifinals at No. 2 Delone Catholic (16-7), set for a 7:30 p.m. tip.

The No. 3-seed Blazers moved on largely thanks to Mast (18 points, 13 rebounds, six steals, one block) stepping up when his team needed him most.

First off, L-L Section Five runner-up Lancaster Mennonite is down a starter from here on out due to PIAA transfer rules. Second, Blazers’ leading scorer Camden Hurst twice got knocked to the floor in the first half and was clearly hobbled going into halftime. Third, Blazers’ 6-6 junior center David Weaver (four points, 12 rebounds) spent an eight-minute stretch on the bench with two fouls in the first half.

Those factors may have contributed to the Blazers going scoreless for nearly five minutes of game action in the first half, allowing No. 6 Fairfield (12-11) to cut the deficit to 17-11 in the second quarter.

Mast kickstarted a 11-4 run to close the second half. During the run, Mast scored five points and had an assist on a reverse layup by Hurst (19 points, five rebounds, three assists) just before intermission.

“It wasn’t anything like I needed to do something extra,” Mast said. “I just wanted to help the team win.”

Mast believes his 18 points Tuesday is a career-high.

“We knew he had that ability all year long,” Lancaster Mennonite coach Seth Buckwalter said. “It’s been a journey for him to figure out how he fits into our system. …It finally clicked.”

The Blazers appeared to have the game in hand when they stretched their advantage to 34-15 at the 5:49 mark of the third quarter. To that point, Fairfield was shooting an icy 21.7 percent from the floor (5 of 23). The Knights made their next five shots and sunk a pair of three-throws in a 15-0 run to make it 34-30, later cutting the deficit to 41-38 with 6:01 remaining.

“I can’t wait to go back and look at the film,” Buckwalter said. “Was it the lineup? It seemed like we were in a haze for half of the third quarter.”

Lancaster Mennonite answered with 8-0 run, eventually scoring 17 of the game’s last 21 points to secure the win.

