As a junior in the 2019-20 boys basketball season, Cole Fisher was the leading scorer of the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

Entering his senior campaign in 2020-21, Fisher’s Lancaster Mennonite coaches asked him if he’d be willing to score less in order to help his team.

“If that means winning more games and a district,” Fisher replied. “Then, of course.”

Blazers’ sophomore Camden Hurst assumed the team’s leading-scorer role at 22.3 points per game, while Fisher still pumped in an impressive average of 17.8 points.

The two speedy guards became a strong front-court duo. The reward for their toil was the District Three Class 2A championship, the program’s first district crown since 1997, when coach Seth Buckwalter was a Lancaster Mennonite all-state senior.

The reward might also be this: Fisher and Hurst are Pennsylvania Sportswriters’ Class 2A all-state selections for the 2020-21 season.

Hurst earned first-team honors, while Fisher is a second-team selection.

After having the back-half of his freshman season wiped out due to a spinal infection, Hurst came back to put up eye-popping numbers as a sophomore. In addition to his 22.3 points per game, he also averaged 5.0 rebounds, was a 60-percent shooter from 2-point range and a 43-percent shooter from 3-point range, and scored 30 or more points in four separate games, including 34 in the Blazers’ double-overtime loss in the state quarterfinals. He also scored 20 or more points in the last 12 games of the season, during which he averaged 27.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Along the way, Hurst had told LNP|LancasterOnline that he stepped up his scoring mid-season after Fisher went in and out of the lineup due to injuries.

Fisher first suffered a sprained ankle, and later knee soreness after drawing a charge in a late-season game against Octorara. In an interview after the L-L senior all-star game last week, Fisher told LNP|LancasterOnline he essentially played through pain the entire postseason.

For the year, Fisher scored in double-figures in each game he played, averaging 17.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. He was the team-leader in assists (3.3 per game) and steals (2.7 per game). An NCAA Division III Messiah University recruit, Fisher finished his prep career with 1,121 career points, becoming the fourth player to surpass 1K while in a Blazers’ uniform.

Together in the postseason, Fisher and Hurst proved to be a formidable tandem for a Blazers team that became just the second in program history to win a district crown.

Here’s the full list of the Pennsylvania Sportswriters’ Class 2A all-state selections. …

Class AA

First team

Jake DiMichele, 6-3 Jr., Sacred Heart (POY)

Dante Spadafora, 6-0 Sr., Sacred Heart

Quadir Miller, 5-11 Sr., Constitution

Camden Hurst, 6-1 Soph., Lancaster Mennonite

Jackson Huang, 5-11 Jr., Winchester Thurston

Symir Priester, 6-4 Sr., Sankofa Freedom

Second team

Cole Fisher, 6-0 Sr., Lancaster Mennonite

Jacob Beccles, 6-3 Jr., Constitution

Kaden Claar, 6-0 Jr., Portage

Sky-Ler Thomas, 6-5 Sr., Kennedy Catholic

Isaiah Mienczyk, 6-4 Jr., Canton

Tyler Poznanski, 5-11 Sr., Conemaugh Twp. (tie)

Ryan Sinclair, 6-0 Sr., Glendale (tie)

Third team

Preston Rainey, 6-1 Sr., Portage

Hector Tiburcio, 6-1 Jr., Antietam

Brevan Williams, 6-3 Jr., Greensburg CC

Earle Greer, 6-4 Jr., Delco Christian

Shemar Williams, 6-0 Soph., Sankofa Freedom

Coach: Mike Rodriguez, Sacred Heart