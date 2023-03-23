For the first time in 20 years, a high school boys basketball team from Lancaster County will compete for a state championship.

The District Three Class 2A champions Lancaster Mennonite are set to face District Seven champion Aliquippa in Friday’s PIAA Class 2A title game at Hershey’s Giant Center, set for a 2 p.m. tip-off Friday.

Here are the nuts and bolts of the matchup:

Lancaster Mennonite (20-8)

Coach: Seth Buckwalter (fifth season, 77-51 career record)

No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos., PPG.

21, Camden Hurst, 6-2, Sr, G (22.6 points per game): Hurst is a returning all-state pick. He missed 18 games this season with a broken shooting hand. He has since averaged 22.1 points per game in his return over the last nine games. He’s also the fourth of five Hurst boys who have all played basketball at Lancaster Mennonite - the fifth, Chase, is a starting freshman.

O, David Weaver, 6-7, Sr, C (10.9 points per game): Weaver is a true big man. He has developed into one of the best centers in the L-L League. He likely averages a double-double and blocked five shots apiece over the last two games. While he’s yet to make his college recruitment public, to give you an idea of the caliber of talent he has, Weaver is a commit of a NCAA Division II program.

5, Savier Sumrall, 5-10, Sr, G (12.7 ppg, 54 3-pointers): When Hurst went down to injury (see above), Sumrall stepped into the role as the Blazers’ consistent scoring leader, to the point of logging two 30-point games along the way. He hit two clutch treys to create some breathing room in Tuesday’s state semifinal win over Holy Cross.

13, Chase Hurst, 5-8, Fr, G (6.8 ppg): Hurst is usually the smallest player on the court but doesn’t let his lack of height stop him. For a freshman, he plays beyond his years, likely as a result of having already taken his lumps as the youngest of five Hurst boys who have all played hoops at Lancaster Mennonite. When older brother Camden went down to injury two games into the season, Chase was bumped into the starting lineup. He can handle the ball, drive to the lane and knock down the occasionally outside shot.

4, Myles Halvorson, 6-2, Soph., G (9.7 ppg): Halvorson is one of seven kids to a father who is a former pro tennis player from England. The family previously lived in Florida before moving to Lancaster, the hometown of the Halvorson mother. Though a sophomore, Halvorson has confidence in shooting the rock. He has hit 20 3-pointers this season, including a few clutch treys in the second half of the Blazers’ one-point, first-round state playoff win over St. John Neumann.

10, David Shell, 5-8, Sr. G (1.6 ppg): Shell was a big part of last year’s squad. He was out of action for about three weeks this season in recovering from a concussion. One of the team’s top defenders, Shell returned in the district playoffs and has been seeing increasing time off the bench.

Notable: Lancaster Mennonite is averaging 56.9 points per game, while holding opponents to 51.4.

Trivia: Lancaster Mennonite is making its first trip to a state final. The Blazers are the first L-L League team to reach a state final in 20 years. The last to do it was the undefeated Lancaster Catholic boys team that went 35-0 en route to a state championship.

Aliquippa (24-6)

Coach: Nick Lackovich

Projected starting lineup

No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos.

3, Donovan Walker, 6-1, sr., G: Averages 12 points per game

23, Cameron Lindsey, 6-3, jr., F: Average 11 points per game, has several scholarship offers in football, including from Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Syracuse and Toledo.

4, Marquis Council, 6-2, fr., G

5, Quentin Goode, 5-9, jr., G

32, Jayace Williams, 6-2, jr., F

Notable: Aliquippa is known for its defense. It has held opponents under 40 points 14 times. It has held opponents under 30 points five times. The Quips are holding opponents to 41.7 points per game on the season. On the other side, Aliquippa can push the pace, evidenced by averaging 68 points a game in its last four state playoff games. The Quips are averaging 57 points per game on the season.

Trivia: This is Aliquippa’s 10 appearance in a state final as a program, and second in a row after falling to Devon Prep in the 3A final last year. The Quips have previously won five state crowns (2016, 1997, 1994, 1987, 1949).