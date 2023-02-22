Up a sizable margin a little more than two minutes into the second half, Lancaster Mennonite saw its lead to dwindle to eight points near the start of the fourth quarter in Wednesday night’s District Three Class 2A boys basketball semifinal.

The host Blazers responded by scoring the game’s next 15 points en route to an eventual 86-63 win over Steelton-Highspire. In doing so, Lancaster Mennonite matched its season-high in points, qualified for the PIAA Class 2A tournament and advanced to Tuesday’s District 3-2A championship game at Hershey’s Giant Center.

The top-seeded Blazers (15-8) will square off with third-seeded Antietam (13-10) in the district final for the third year in a row.

“It’s been a rough season for sure,” Lancaster Mennonite senior guard Camden Hurst said. “We’ve had five or six injuries this season. An absurd amount. To be able to go back to Hershey is awesome.”

Hurst, who is No. 3 on the program’s all-time scorers list, had been among those injuries. After missing 18 games with a broken right shooting hand, Hurst has scored 83 points in four games, including 31 points Wednesday.

Fourteen of Hurst’s points came in the second quarter, to which he credited pick-and-rolls with 6-foot, 7-inch senior center David Weaver (19 points, 18 rebounds, three blocks) when asked about it after the game. Hurst and Weaver combined to score 18 of the team’s final 21 points of the frame. Meanwhile, Steel-High 6-foot-4 junior forward Kameron Chisolm spent much of the first half on the bench in foul trouble. Lancaster Mennonite held a 48-29 lead at intermission.

Fourth-seeded Steel-High (10-13) outscored Lancaster Mennonite 22-11 in the third quarter to cut the Steamrollers deficit to 59-51.

“We want to play at a fast pace,” Lancaster Mennonite coach Seth Buckwalter said. “But we were playing at their pace and taking quick shots that weren’t necessarily good shots. And Steel-High kept getting leak-out fastbreaks off of quick shots by us. Guys started shaping that up and we were OK from there.”

After Steel-High cut it to 61-53 with 7:20 remaining, the 15-0 run by Lancaster Mennonite essentially put the game out of reach.

Weaver sat on the bench in foul trouble from the 3:50 mark of the third quarter to the 5:24 mark of the fourth quarter, during which the Blazers remarkably grew their lead from 55-45 to 70-53, in part due to the performances of guards Savier Sumrall (14 points) and Myles Halvorson (12 points).

Lancaster Mennonite also saw the return of senior guard David Shell. A big part of last year’s team, Shell missed about the last three weeks with a concussion.

“It’s been a challenging season,” Buckwalter said. “These guys have fought like crazy. We entered the playoffs with almost everyone back.”

Lancaster Mennonite will now try to top Antietam in the district title tilt for the third year in a row.

“They have some big, athletic guys,” Buckwalter said of Antietam. “And one of their leading scorers from last year is back. They’re going to be a handful.”

