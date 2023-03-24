HERSHEY - Lancaster Mennonite fell behind for the first time midway through the third quarter Friday. How would the Blazers respond to adversity?

By scoring the game’s next 10 points, propelling them to an eventual 60-44 win over Aliquippa to capture the PIAA Class 2A boys basketball championship. In doing so, Lancaster Mennonite captured the program’s first state crown and became just the fifth Lancaster-Lebanon League program to pull off the feat, the first since Lancaster Catholic did so 20 years earlier.

“We felt this was the year to do it,” Lancaster Mennonite senior guard Camden Hurst said.

The program’s all-time leading scorer, Hurst (23 points, 10 rebounds) tallied eight points during the 10-0 run in the third quarter on a pair of free throws later followed by back-to-back 3-pointers.

“I kept turning to my assistants and saying, ‘He’s so good,’” Lancaster Mennonite fifth-year coach Seth Buckwalter said of Hurst. “He doesn’t demand the ball. … He lets the game come to him.”

Just 16 of the combined 104 total points came on fastbreak Friday, evidence the game was mostly decided with half-court offense on both sides.

District Seven champion Aliquippa (24-7) shot an icy 17 of 65 from the floor (26.1%), which Quips coach Nick Lackovich chalked up to poor shot selection and the presence of Blazers’ 6-foot, 7-inch center David Weaver (15 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks) around the basket.

Weaver logged his third-straight game of at least five blocks. Though, his tenacity for blocking shots led to being whistled for his second personal foul at the 1:08 mark of the first quarter. A similar scenario played out for Weaver in the state quarterfinals, when Buckwalter kept Weaver on the bench through halftime. This time, Weaver came back in with 4:34 to go in the first half with Lancaster Mennonite clinging to a 20-15 lead.

“One of the bigger strengths of that team (Aliquippa) is offensive rebounding,” Buckwalter said. “We weren’t going to weather it much longer.”

District Three champion Lancaster Mennonite (21-8) held a 25-22 advantage at halftime despite seven first-half turnovers and being outrebounded 21-14 by intermission, including 11 offensive rebounds by Aliquippa.

In the locker room before the game, Buckwalter had written five keys to the game. Three of them had the word, “rebound.” He pointed that out at halftime. The Blazers won the rebound battle in the second half, 25-13.

Aliquippa took its only lead, 28-27, at the 5:07 mark of the third quarter. During the Blazers’ ensuing 10-0 run, Buckwalter switched Blazers’ guard David Shell from defending Aliquippa leading-scorer Donovan Walker (14 points) onto sizable forward and football recruit Cameron Lindsey (12 points, 17 rebounds).

“All of a sudden their offense stopped,” Buckwalter said. “They were trying to get it into him (Lindsey) because they saw Shell is not a tall man.”

Shell and freshman teammate Chase Hurst (five points, 10 rebounds) stand just 5-foot-8.

“With the post guy (Lindsey) I was just trying to stay in front of him,” Shell said. “And make sure he doesn’t touch the ball.”

Lancaster Mennonite led 41-34 going into the fourth quarter. Alquippa cut it to 47-40 with 5:05 to go but didn’t get any closer.

Hurst finished with a program-best 1,446 career points. He's one of four Lancaster Mennonite seniors who are owners of three district crowns and now a state championship.

“We packed our schedule just for this moment,” Hurst said.

He was referring to the Blazers having played a tough non-league schedule to get ready for the postseason. Along the way, Hurst ended up being one of a few players who went down to injury.

Hurst missed 18 games with two broken bones in his shooting hand before returning with two games left in the regular season. Shell missed about three weeks with a concussion before returning in the district playoffs. Sophomore guard Jadyn Taylor would’ve provided a defensive presence Friday but instead missed the last 16 games with a spinal injury.

“Every time we kept thinking this is happening for a reason,” Buckwalter said of the injuries. “This will put us in a good spot. … Trust in God it will work out the way it’s supposed to. I didn’t know it would work out in the form of a state championship.”

BOX SCORE