SHILLINGTON - The venue was noisy, the opposing crowd beyond hostile toward belligerent.

An endless torrent of whistles - in addition to further souring the mood of the patrons - rendered the game choppy and interminable.

Through all of it, Lancaster’s Mennonite’s basketball team soldiered on, unhurried, serene, comfortable and mature.

“That’s where I’m at home,’’ said senior guard Savier Sumrall, meaning a basketball court, even one this loud and raucous. “It’s where I’m most comfortable.’’

That’s why his team is within two wins of a state championship.

The relentless Blazers cancelled out Mahanoy Area, 64-44, in a quarterfinal of the Class AA state tournament Saturday at Governor Mifflin.

For the third time in school history, Mennonite is a state semifinalist.

“We have good leadership, seniors who are level-headed,’’ said coach Seth Buckwalter. “At this point in the season, even the younger guys, there’s a maturity there. I put that all on them - a smart group, making good choices.’’

District Eleven champion Mahanoy (22-5) was a bunch of guards, many of them young, the Lions’ show largely run by sophomores Tanner Zawada and Jace Yedsena.

Those two combined for five threes and 32 points, but the Golden Lions didn’t get much else, and virtually nothing around the rim, thanks largely to the presence in that neighborhood of 6-7 David Weaver, who had five of Mennonite’s eight blocked shots.

Mahanoy had just five two-point field goals, and none until just 1:35 remained before halftime.

The Blazers led 16-3 early, and it looked like it might be easy. But Mahanoy would throw one in from deep here and there, and the whistles never stopped - both teams were in the double-bonus just 12 minutes in - one of which sent Weaver to the bench with his second foul for most of the second quarter.

It was a dicey 28-22 at halftime, and 31-27 a couple minutes into the third quarter.

Through all that, Mennonite’s Cam Hurst was steadily at work on a masterpiece. He scored 15 in the first half and now, at 31-27, he buried a three.

A minute later he got to the rim, then to the foul line, and soon his buddies ascended to his level. Sumrall nailed a three after a clean, patient possession, and it was 41-31.

The Blazers aced the last few minutes of the third, ending in a sequence of two Weaver rejections and then a multi-pass transition to a Sumrall layup.

It was 48-31, and the rest was cruise control.

Sumrall scored 22 with very, very few mistakes. Hurst, with several Division II and III coaches watching, finished with 29 and was just as close to pristine.

“I don’t have to wonder what version of (Hurst) going to show up,’’ Buckwalter said. “He has so many games where at the end, he has 20 and you’re like, “When did that happen?’ ’’

It’s happening at the perfect time.

“This situation, you’re just thankful for,’’ Buckwalter said. “Guys are healthy at the moment, right? It takes a lot to get to this point.’’

The next hurdle is a tall one, Holy Cross, the District Two champ, which eliminated Dock Mennonite 64-57 Saturday.

The semifinal will be played Tuesday, site and time TBD.

Remember St. John Neumann, which Mennonite beat at the buzzer in round one? SJN lost to Muncy in the District Four final. Holy Cross beat Muncy by 28 in the second round of states.

“I don’t know anything about this year’s (Holy Cross) team, but we watched them last year,’’ Buckwalter said. “They run great stuff, their defense is disciplined, and they’ll probably have some size. Skilled size.’’

The state AA final will be played at 2 p.m. Friday at Hershey’s Giant Center.