HERSHEY - State championship high school basketball teams don’t come around often, at least ‘round these parts..

As time blurs the details, memory fuses the team with one foundational player.

The Lancaster Catholic girls in 2018 were Kiki Jefferson’s team. The Catholic boys in 2003, were Greg Testa’s. Annville-Cleona in 1999? Mark Linebaugh.

The late Phil Fassnacht (Cocalico 1977), Mike Wisler (Columbia 1987), etc.

So it is: Lancaster Mennonite. 2023. Camden Hurst.

“I haven’t really thought about it,’’ Hurst said Thursday, in the Blazers’ locker room, a gold medal and a Giant Center net around his neck.

Of course he hasn’t. He’s 18. It’ll happen only with time.

But it isn’t just that Hurst is by far Mennonite’s best and least dispensible player, that he’ll be voted all-state in a few weeks for a third time, that he has freshly become the school’s career scoring leader.

The kid was the difference in the Blazers’ 60-44 defeat of Aliquippa, and he was the driver of the sequence that decided it.

Aliquippa (24-7), the tiny football powerhouse, was making its second straight state final appearance in hoops. The Quips were quick and athletic, and try to melt opponents down with pressure and overpower them on the glass.

It was evident early that there would be no Mennonite meltdown. The game wouldn’t be too fast and frantic for the Blazers. They ran out to a 13-4 lead six minutes in, and Hurst hadn’t even gotten going yet.

It couldn’t be that easy, of course. David Weaver, Mennonite’s 6-7 shot-blocker and defensive fulcrum, picked up his second foul seconds after making the three-pointer that made it 13-4.

The Blazers had 19 turnovers, many of them more careless than forced. Aliquippa had 11 offensive rebounds in the first half, which might be a record.

The Quips very slowly whittled away. And then, three minutes into the second half, they scored five straight and took a 28-27 lead.

It was very, very short-lived.

Hurst dug out a rebound on his team’s next possession, got fouled, made both. The Quips got the ball to the rim a lot, but there was Mount Weaver, who blocked five shots, the same number that he rejected in the state semi and quarterfinals.

The Blazers forced a turnover, and turned it into a flying layup by David Shell.

Hurst hit a three. Then another one. A moment later Weaver scored off a superb, in-traffic interior bounce pass from Hurst.

Then Hurst flew to the rim, belying the post-game claim from Aliquippa coach Nick Lackovich that, “he’s got just one move, and we didn’t do anything to stop it.’’

The game was turning hard back to the Blazers.

Somewhere in this stretch, coach Seth Buckwalter switched Shell, a defensive stopper, from 6-1 Donovan Walker, a guard, to 6-3 Cameron Lindsey, a slashing forward.

Shell is 5-8. He also scored five, including a key three-pointer, and even blocked a shot in the paint. It figured that a role player would have to step up. Several Blazers took turns this postseason. Thursday’s turn was Shell’s.

“Defense is my thing,’’ Shell said. “I don’t have a problem with it. (Buckwalter) trusts me to do it, and my team trusts me to do it.’’

After Aliquippa took that one lead, Mennonite scored on five straight possessions. The fourth quarter opened with another Hurst three. It was 44-34, and it soon became clear that the Quips weren’t going to be able to score enough.

They kept firing.

Aliquippa made just 17 of 65 shots, and three of 19 three-pointers. Part of that was on Aliquippa, but a bigger part was a truth that snuck up on everybody this winter: Mennonite is a great defensive team.

“That kind of happened gradually,’’ Buckwalter said.

Which is the same way that Aliquippa’s edge on the glass eroded. Weaver, Hurst and Hurst’s brother Chase, a 5-8 freshman, had 10 rebounds each.

Incredibly, Mennonite ended up winning the overall rebound battle, 39-34.

Hurst’s box score line equalled the eye test - 23 points on nine-of-14 from the field, three-for-three from the arc.

The numbers won’t stick with you, over time. Their impact will.

As Buckwalter said, “He’s so good.’’