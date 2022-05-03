The Pennsylvania Sportswriters all-state teams for all six classifications will be released throughout this week.

First up is Class 1A, where three players from teams in Lancaster County earned all-state honors: Lancaster Country Day senior Grant Landis (third team) and Mount Calvary Christian teammates Evan Dumaine (second team) and Avery Kopcha (third team).

Landis: Landis is a 6-1 guard who averaged 18.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.7 assists per game. His 73 3-pointers were the third-most among all Lancaster-Lebanon League players, and his 133 free-throw attempts were the fourth-most, with a 69.2 free-throw shooting percentage.

“He’s a three-level scorer,” LCD coach Jon Shultz said of Landis. “People see his numbers and he made 73 3s. . …but he gets to the basket. He’ll take what you give him. If you give him an inch, he finds that gap. He can also pull up from 15 feet at the elbow.”

A recruit of NCAA Division III Marywood University, Landis finished with 1,077 career points, logging three games of more than 30 points, including a career-high 42 points against Pequea Valley. He led a 17-win Cougars team to an appearance in the District 3-1A championship game and PIAA Class 1A second round.

While LCD’s offense centered around Landis, his court awareness allowed him to make adjustments depending on what the opposing defense gave him. He also grew in handling hardships.

“We had some conversations this year where I thought he could be more encouraging,” Shultz said. “He can be hard on kids because he is a competitor. He learned a lot this year in terms of how to focus his energy positively.”

Dumaine, Kopcha: MCC, based in Elizabethtown,

won the Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference championship, advanced to the District 3-1A semifinals and state quarterfinals, finishing 27-3. The Chargers were led by Dumaine, a 6-3 junior guard/forward, and Kopcha, a 5-11 sophomore point guard.

In his first year as a varsity starter, Dumaine averaged 18.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and two steals per game. Chargers coach Kory Pruner described Dumaine as a high-energy player who brought size and footwork in holding his own in the paint, and an ability to knock down shots from the perimeter, serving as a forward when the lineup went small and a guard when the lineup went big.

In his second year as a varsity starter, Kopcha averaged 15.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. Pruner described Kopcha as a traditional point guard with solid ball-handling skills who could often handle any pressure thrown at him from opposing teams. Kopcha also dealt with the challenge of opposing teams putting more of an emphasis on slowing him down after his breakout freshman campaign.

The Chargers teammates balance themselves nicely in terms of demeanor on the hardwood, Dumaine as a high-energy player and Kopcha as an even-keel, steady presence.

“They’re often in the gym before school working out,” Pruner said. “They play basketball year-round. They’re hardworking kids. This is a well-earned recognition.”

2021-22 Class 1A All-State Teams

1st Team

Davion Hill, 6' 1", junior, St. John Neumann Regional Academy (Player of the Year)

Marquis Ratcliff, 6' 6", senior, Nativity BVM

Vinnie Cugini, 6' 2", junior, Aquinas Academy

Jaden Gales, 6' 6", senior, Bishop Canevin

Kevaughn Price, 6' 2", senior, Bishop Canevin

Hanief Clay, 5' 9", senior, St. John Neumann Regional Academy

2nd Team

Lambert Palmer, 6' 1", senior, Williamsburg

Pace Prosser, 6', sophomore, Berlin Brothersvalley

Alec Srock, 6' 2", senior, DuBois Central Catholic

Evan Dumaine, 6' 3", junior, Mount Calvary Christian

Matt Stanley, 5' 10", junior, Union

Braden Adams, 6' 2", senior, Shanksville-Stoneycreek

3rd Team

Grant Landis, 6' 1", senior, Lancaster Country Day

Cody Miller, 6' 2", senior, Nativity BVM

Xavier Spears, 6' 10", sophomore, Notre Dame (East Stroudsburg)

Charlie Breindel, 6', senior, Elk County Catholic

Avery Kopcha, 5' 11", sophomore, Mount Calvary Christian

Lamont Samuels, 5' 9", junior, Farrell

Coach: Gino Palmosina, Bishop Canevin