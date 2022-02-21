Before Grant Landis picked up a basketball, he was on a set of wheels.

“I used to race motocross,” Landis said. “I was getting hurt a lot. Then I tried basketball and I was pretty good. I kept working at it and now we’re here.”

Landis is now a Lancaster Country Day senior and leading-scorer for the Cougars’ boys basketball team. He notched his 1,000th career point in Monday’s 56-31 District 3-1A quarterfinal win over visiting New Covenant Christian.

Landis entered the contest 22 points shy of 1K and finished with 22 points, getting the last two at the free-throw line with just under five minutes remaining.

“It wasn’t ideal,” Landis said. “I asked him (coach Jon Shultz) how many points I had left (to reach 1,000). I was thinking about that (missing all three free-throws) at first. But then I was like, ‘What if I don’t get another opportunity score?’ So I put them in.”

With Monday’s win, No. 4-seed Lancaster Country Day (15-8) secured a state playoff berth and advanced to Thursday’s District 3-1A semifinal at top-seeded Mount Calvary Christian (24-1), slated for a 7 p.m. tip. MCC topped Lancaster County Christian, 78-60, in another District 3-1A quarterfinal Monday.

Early on, the Cougars had trouble with the 1-3-1 defensive zone setup from No. 5 NCC (14-8), missing their first seven shots. LCD then finished the frame on a 15-1 run to lead 15-3. The Cougars were up 28-9 at intermission, in part by forcing NCC into 13 turnovers. The No. 5-seed Flame (14-8) cleaned up the giveaways in the second half but LCD led 44-23 at the end of the third quarter.

The Cougars won the rebound battle, 39-21. Senior Chris Hedbavny (10 points, seven rebounds) also finished in double-figures scoring.

LCD gets another crack at MCC after having lost to the Chargers 70-65 on a neutral court back on Dec. 27. But the Cougars were missing two varsity contributors in that contest, and junior forward Mick Cook played in his first game since fifth grade. Cook is now LCD’s starting center, tallying four points and seven rebounds Monday.

“We should’ve won that game,” Landis recalled. “It came down to the wire. This time around we’ll have something for them.”

BOX SCORE

Lancaster Catholic 46, Kutztown 40: In a District 3-3A quarterfinal at No. 4 Kutztown, the No. 5-seed Crusaders (8-13) led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter, 22-12 at halftime and 31-28 at the end of the third quarter. Lancaster Catholic’s Jack Engle had a game-high 20 points, including 7 of 9 free-throws in the fourth quarter. Lancaster Catholic advances to Thursday’s District 3-3A semifinal at top-seeded Columbia. BOX SCORE

Elco 68, Wyomissing 59: In a District 3-4A first-round game at No. 8 Elco (14-10), the L-L Section Four champion Raiders led 16-10 at the end of the first quarter, 31-24 at halftime and 45-37 at the end of the third quarter against No. 9-seed Wyomissing (12-11). The Raiders were led by Corey Attivo (24 points), Luke Williams (18 points) and Dallas George (12 points). Elco will travel to top-seeded Berks Catholic (20-4) advances to Thursday’s District 3-4A quarterfinal matchup, set for a 7 p.m. tip. BOX SCORE

Lower Dauphin 41, Elizabethtown 40: In a District 3-5A first-round game, No. 11-seed Lower Dauphin, last year’s District 3-5A champ, led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter, 22-21 at intermission and 30-27 at No. 6 Elizabethtown. The Bears (13-10) were paced by Patrick Gilhool (18 points) and Braden Cummings (10 points). They now go to the District 3-5A consolation bracket, needing to win three games to qualify for the state tournament. BOX SCORE

Northeastern 53, Manheim Central 39: In a District 3-5A first-round game, the L-L Section Three runner-up and L-L tournament semifinalist Barons (17-9) trailed 13-7 at the end of the first quarter, 24-14 at halftime and 40-26 at the end of the third quarter. Trey Grube had 16 points and Judd Novak had 10 points. After making 11 3-pointers in last week’s league semis loss to L-S, the host Barons were held to five treys Monday. They now go to the District 3-5A consolation bracket, needing to win three games to qualify for the state tournament. BOX SCORE

Shippensburg 71, Octorara 34: In a District 3-5A first-round game at No. 3-seed Shippensburg, the No. 14-seed Braves (14-10) trailed 18-8 at the end of the first quarter, 32-21 at halftime and 59-37 at the end of the third quarter. An Octorara team averaging 57 points a game was held to its season-low in points. The Braves go to the District 3-5A consolation bracket, needing to win three games to qualify for the state tournament. BOX SCORE

Linville, win by forfeit, La Academia: La Academia, based in Lancaster city, opted to forfeit and pull out of the District 3-1A tournament after District Three officials ruled two La Academia starters ineligible due to transfer issues. La Academia, coached by McCaskey legend Jerry Johnson, was last year's District 3-1A champion.