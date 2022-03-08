Up double-digits at halftime, host Lancaster Country Day later faced a tie score with under five minutes remaining against Northumberland Christian in Tuesday night’s PIAA Class 1A first round playoff.

The Cougars, playing for the first time in five days since last Thursday’s loss in the District 3-1A title game, scored the game’s next 10 points in a two-minute stretch, eventually coming away with a 50-41 victory.

“Today was not our best performance,” LCD guard Jake Kumah said. “We could’ve done better. But it’s been a long season. A win is a win.”

Kumah scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half. His second 3-pointer of the game gave LCD (17-9) a 13-11 advantage at the end of the first quarter. His third trey was the backend of a 10-0 Cougars run in the second quarter to push the lead to 25-15. The Cougars led 29-18 at intermission. By then, LCD center Mick Cook had scored four of his six points and pulled down nine of his 10 rebounds.

“Jake made some big shots,” LCD fourth-year coach Jon Shultz said. “Mick did a great job on the boards. He doesn’t show up in the scorebook a ton. But his size makes a difference.”

A layup from Northumberland leading-scorer Cole Knauss (12 points) backended an 11-2 run for the District Four No. 3 seed Warriors, which tied the score at 36-36 with 7:20 remaining.

“It just felt like we were going through the motions a little bit,” Shultz said. “We wanted to get the ball below the foul-line. We struggled to do that sometimes.”

The Cougars answered with a 10-0 run, with four LCD players combining to score on a pair of triples, a jumper and a pair of free-throws to put the game away.

“That’s a good basketball team,” Shultz said of Northumberland. “They’re long. They’re gritty. We were a little sloppy. That’s OK this time of year. We have some bumps and bruises. We executed at times.”

LCD picked up the program’s third state playoff win, the first since 2019.

Up next in Friday’s second round, the Cougars will face Nativity BVM (20-6), the defending state champ with four returning starters, at a site and time to be determined.

BOX SCORE

Laurel Highlands 55, Elizabethtown 33: In a PIAA Class 5A first round game, District 3-5A No. 9 seed E-town was tied 12-12 at the end of the first quarter, and trailed 24-21 at halftime. Undefeated District Seven champ Laurel Highlands (26-0) outscored E-town 17-2 in the third quarter, which proved to be the difference. The Bears were led by brothers Matthew Gilhool (18 points) and Patrick Gilhool (10 points). E-town finished the year 16-11 overall. BOX SCORE

Neumann Goretti 79, Elco 47: Making its third state playoff appearance, Elco, the District 3-4A No. 5 seed, saw its season come to a close with a first round loss at District 12 champ Neumann Goretti (19-4) in the PIAA Class 4A opening round. The Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four champion Raiders (16-12) were paced by Luke Williams (27 points) and Corey Attivo (11 points).

Mount Calvary Christian 75, North Penn-Liberty 52: In a PIAA Class 1A opening round matchup, District 3 No. 3 seed MCC, based in Elizabethtown, jumped out to a 25-2 first quarter lead and never looked back. Four Chargers finished in double-figures scoring, led by Avery Kopcha (24 points). MCC (26-2) will face District 12 champ City School (19-7) in Friday’s second round (site, time to be determined).

Linville Hill Christian 75, Fannett-Metal 60: In a PIAA Class 1A opening round matchup, District 3-1A champ Linville Hill, based in Paradise, picked up the program’s first state playoff win. All five starters finished in double-figures scoring. The Warriors (23-3) will face District 11 runner-up Notre Dame East Stroudsburg (17-7) in Friday’s second round (site, time to be determined).