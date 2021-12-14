The L-L League girls basketball head-to-head section games are underway, after Lancaster Country Day and Octorara got an early jump with a Section 5 clash on Monday. Here’s rounding up that game, plus other notables on a pretty light night around the neighborhood ...

SECTION 5

Lancaster Country Day 51, Octorara 20 — Make that a 3-0 getaway for the Cougars, who sprinted to a 16-3 lead, grabbed a 35-9 halftime cushion, and coasted past the host Braves in the section opener for both teams; Octorara was making its season debut. Genesis Meadows continued her torrid start for Country Day with 22 points and four 3-pointers. She’s scored at least 22 points in all three of the Cougars’ games. Meanwhile, Kiana Wakefield bucketed a season-high 12 points and Piper Graham chipped in with 11 points for Country Day. Anna Castillo drilled three treys and popped in 9 points for the Braves.

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Mennonite 73, Steel-High 37 — The host Blazers picked up their first victory this season, and did so in convincing fashion. Mennonite bolted to a 23-2 first-quarter lead, and had another 23-point barrage in the third quarter to subdue the Rollers. Two players had career nights for the Blazers: Jayla Rivera splashed five 3-pointers and poured in a career-high 30 points, and Tiana Delgado hit a couple of 3’s and bucketed a career-high 22 points for Mennonite, which improved to 1-2. Rebecca Lane chipped in with 10 points for the Blazers.

Also Monday, Manheim Central made its season debut, and the Barons were sailing right along with a 12-point third-quarter lead before Twin Valley put on its rally caps and stormed from behind to beat Central in OT. Here’s the story, plus a photo gallery …

TUESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 2

Elizabethtown at Warwick, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 3

Garden Spot at Solanco, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Manheim Township at Exeter, 6 p.m.

Reading at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

Conestoga Valley at Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.

Governor Mifflin at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.

Elco at Fleetwood, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Crest at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

