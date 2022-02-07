Welcome to the club, kid.

Lancaster Country Day junior Genesis Meadows scored her 1,000th career point Monday night, becoming the fifth player in program history to reach the century mark.

Meadows needed 18 points in Country Day’s nonleague clash at Veritas Academy to reach the milestone, and she hit the mark in the first half, drilling a pair of free throws for points 999 and 1,000 with 2:12 to go in the second quarter.

Meadows joins Ashanti Duncan (1,364), Sydney Fasulo (1,273), Annabelle Copeland (1,091) and Jacquelyn Chambers (1,034) in Country Day’s 1,000-point club.

With another season to play, Meadows should challenge Duncan’s program mark.

Meadows is the second L-L League girls player to hit 1,000 career points this season, joining Manheim Central junior Maddie Knier, who hit the mark on Jan. 14 in the Barons’ victory at Elco.

Two current L-L League girls players have 900-plus points; Elco senior Kailey Eckhart and Ephrata junior Jasmine Griffin are both closing in fast on 1,000 career points.

