It was a busy Tuesday for L-L League girls basketball teams, with holiday tournaments aplenty, plus a nonleague game mixed in there for good measure. Here’s the roundup …

ANNVILLE-CLEONA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Annville-Cleona 44, Tulpehocken 29 — The Dutchmen bolted out of the chute with a 27-11 first-half spree and sprinted past Tulpy and into Wednesday’s championship game vs. Littlestown. Ava Hoover scored a career-high 14 points for A-C (2-4).

Littlestown 53, Octorara 17 — The Thunderbolts opened the game on a 29-6 tear, and then outscored the Braves (0-4) by a 19-2 margin in the third quarter to ice it and advance to Wednesday’s title game opposite host Annville-Cleona. Ja’syah James poured in a season-high 15 points for Octorara, which will take on Tulpehocken in Wednesday’s consolation game.

BRANDYWINE HEIGHTS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Brandywine Heights 27, Pequea Valley 17 — Not many points in the championship game — the Braves were actually held scoreless in the second and fourth quarters — but the host Bullets outscored PV 13-5 in the second half and won the title on their home court. The Braves (4-4) had a 12-6 lead after the first quarter, but managed just five points the rest of the game. Deena Stoltzfus had 6 points for PV.

HALIFAX HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Lancaster Country Day 47, Halifax 39 — Make that a 7-0 getaway for the Cougars, plus the Candy Cane Classic title to boot. Genesis Meadows remained red-hot with a game-high 25 points, Kiana Wakefield chipped in with a season-high 14 points, and Country Day broke open a close game with a 20-8 third-quarter burst to beat the host Wildcats in a matchup of ranked D3-2A squads. Halifax had a 25-19 lead at the break before the Cougars pounced in the third, and Country Day went 28-14 after intermission to remain undefeated. Meadows is at 26.0 points over the last three games, and the junior is up to 747 career points. FYI: Country Day topped Belleville Mennonite on Monday at Halifax.

LANCASTER CATHOLIC HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Lancaster Catholic 49, Ephrata 30 — The host Crusaders bolted to a 20-4 first-quarter cushion, and then went 11-2 in the second quarter for a 31-6 halftime lead and to a spot in Wednesday’s finale vs. D1-6A heavyweight Central Bucks West. Lily Lehman (14 points), Mary Bolesky (10 points) and Vivian Klemmer (10 points) paced Catholic (5-1) in the scoring column. Jasmine Griffin (9 points) and Cara Tiesi (9 points on three 3’s) led Ephrata (2-5), which will face Lancaster Mennonite in the third-place tilt. Griffin, a junior, joined the 700-club in the game; she’s up to 707 career points.

Central Bucks West 74, Lancaster Mennonite 21 — The powerful Bucks made their way from Doylestown to Lancaster to play in the Crusaders’ holiday event, and CB West rolled in the first round behind 13 3-pointers — six by Emily Spratt, who poured in a game-high 26 points. CB West cruised to a 26-7 first-quarter lead, and was up 47-12 at the half. The Bucks also closed the game on a 12-0 clip to advance to Wednesday’s championship game vs. host Lancaster Catholic. Rebecca Lane and Tiana Delgado scored 6 points apiece for the Blazers (1-4), who will square off against Ephrata in the consolation game.

LEBANON HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Lebanon 51, New Oxford 40 — The Cedars are headed to the title game of their own tourney after taming the Colonials. Liliana Harrison pumped in a career-high 18 points, Kailah Correa added 17 points, and Lebanon (5-2) opened up a 28-19 halftime lead and subdued New Oxford to set up Wednesday’s championship matchup vs. L-L League Section 1-2 crossover foe McCaskey.

McCaskey 41, Northern Lebanon 38 — This was a 14-14 game at the half, and the Red Tornado (2-5) outscored the Vikings (1-6) 27-24 in the second half to survive and advance to Wednesday’s championship game vs. Lebanon. Alani Rodriguez and Mariah Ruth scored 7 points apiece for McCaskey, which had just 3 first-quarter points before warming to the task. Olivia Shutter popped in a game-high 16 points and Ashlyn Messinger added 13 points for Northern Lebanon, which will take on New Oxford for third place. FYI: Messinger, a senior, is up to 615 career points.

PINE GROVE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Elco 57, William Allen 25 — Third-place it is for the Raiders, who went 21-2 in the third quarter to bust the game wide open and win the consolation game at Pine Grove. Kailey Eckhart (18 points) and Makenna Seifert (season-high 10 points) led Elco (4-3), which had a 20-17 lead at the half, before a game-changing 37-8 second-half outburst. Eckhart, a senior, is up to 695 career points.

NONLEAGUE

Lampeter-Strasburg 38, Conrad Weiser 19 — No holiday tournament for the Pioneers, but L-S went on the road and picked up a nonleague victory on Tuesday, using a 14-0 second-quarter clip for a 19-8 halftime lead. The Pioneers (2-4) opened up some breathing room with a 13-5 third-quarter run to ice it. Jenna Daveler (season-high 13 points) and Kiersten Hostetter (11 points) keyed L-S in the scoring column. FYI: Daveler, Hostetter joined L-L Basketball Roundtable earlier this season.

Also Tuesday, a pair of L-L League squads got together in the first round of Northeastern York’s holiday tournament, and Columbia KO’d Elizabethtown to reach the title game. Here’s the game story …

GAME OFF: Wednesday’s Penn Manor vs. Red Lion matchup in the first round of Solanco’s holiday tournament has been postponed. The other first-round game, host Solanco vs. Conestoga Valley, is still on. Event organizers will determine Thursday’s second-round schedule on Wednesday. Stay tuned.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

ANNVILLE-CLEONA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Octorara vs. Tulpehocken, consolation, 3:30 p.m.

Annville-Cleona vs. Littlestown, championship, 5:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CATHOLIC HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Ephrata vs. Lancaster Mennonite, consolation, 6 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic vs. Central Bucks West, championship, 7:30 p.m.

LEBANON HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Northern Lebanon vs. New Oxford, consolation, 6 p.m.

Lebanon vs. McCaskey, championship, 7:30 p.m.

LOWER DAUPHIN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Lower Dauphin vs. Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Cedar Crest vs. Twin Valley, 7:30 p.m.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

West York vs. Whitehall, 6 p.m.

Manheim Township vs. Palmyra, 7:30 p.m.

NORTHEASTERN YORK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Elizabethtown vs. Kennard-Dale, consolation, 4:30 p.m.

Columbia vs. Northeastern York, championship, 7:30 p.m.

SOLANCO HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Solanco vs. Conestoga Valley, 5:30 p.m.

WARWICK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Wilson vs. Bishop McDevitt, 6 p.m.

Warwick vs. Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

YORK SUBURBAN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Donegal vs. Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Manheim Central vs. York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

