A busy Saturday in L-L League girls basketball action, with 11 games on the schedule. All kinds of start times, too. From a 9 a.m. tip-off, straight through to a 7:30 p.m. tip-off to cap the action. Here’s the roundup, with some news and notables …

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Country Day 72, York Country Day 29 — Can’t say for sure, but this might be one for the L-L League record books: Two Cougars’ players scored 30-plus points in LCD’s runaway victory, when the host Cougars roared to a 42-18 halftime lead and cruised past YCD. Genesis Meadows hit four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 31 points, and Sophia Sanchez drained — get this — seven 3-pointers and poured in a career-high 30 points for LCD, which iced the game with a 23-3 third-quarter spree. The Cougars knocked down 12 3-pointers in all and improved to 4-1 in their last five games. FYI: Earlier this season, Sanchez hit six 3-pointers in a game. She snapped that league single-game mark for this season vs. YCD.

Pequea Valley 61, Tulpehocken 27 — That’s five wins in a row for the host Braves, who zoomed to a 30-7 halftime cushion behind a 22-0 second-quarter blitz, and then scored 18 fourth-quarter points down the stretch to ice it. Janae Patterson remained hot for PV, pouring in a career-high 21 points to pace the Braves. The freshman is scoring at a 17.0 clip with a trio of 3-pointers over the last five games for PV — all victories.

Northern Lebanon 39, Fleetwood 33 — That’s back-to-back wins for the host Vikings, who outscored the Tigers 18-9 down the stretch for the come-from-behind victory. Fleetwood had a 21-14 lead at the break and a 24-21 cushion heading into the fourth quarter before NL rallied for the victory. Olivia Shutter and Kasey Weimer popped in 13 points apiece for the Vikings.

Manheim Township 77, Garden Spot 37 — It was like old times for the Blue Streaks and the Spartans, who duked it out in Township’s old South Gym on Saturday afternoon. The host Streaks rolled to a 39-19 lead at the half, scored 20 third-quarter points and sashayed past Garden Spot. Welcome back, Ava Byrne. The Streaks’ scoring ace, who missed the first nine games this season with a cranky back issue before returning to the floor Friday against McCaskey in a Section 1 game, shook off the rust and poured in 21 points for Township. She scored just 1 point against the Red Tornado, but got back into the groove Saturday. Nia Mountis scored 15 points and Brooke Weaver added 10 points for the Streaks, while Morgan Pavelik (17 points) and Gwen Varley (11 points, 3 3-pointers) paced Garden Spot.

McCaskey 64, Lancaster Mennonite 26 — Back-to-back wins for the host Red Tornado, who picked off Manheim Township in a Section 1 showdown Friday before beating the Blazers in a nonleague tilt less than 24 hours later. Keymara Myers (17 points), Elaina Foley (14 points) and Mariah Ruth (12 points) all hit for double-digits for McCaskey, while Jayla Rivera bucketed 17 points for Mennonite. In a fun side note, the Blazers are coached by former Tornado standout Teasia Myers-Pena, who made a homecoming to her former stomping grounds on Saturday.

West York 43, Solanco 26 — The Golden Mules had an early 8-6 lead, but the host Bulldogs used a 27-12 second-half run to subdue Solanco and win the nightcap of the popular day-long West York Showcase event. Sarah Landis scored 10 points for the Mules.

Susquenita 45, Annville-Cleona 39 — In a battle of D3-3A contenders, the Dutchmen saw their glittering 8-game winning streak come to a halt. The host Blackhawks led 20-13 at the break and had a slim 27-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter and fended off A-C down the stretch. Ava Hoover (12 points) and Josie Clay (11) points led the Dutchmen in the scoring column. FYI: Big week on the horizon for the Dutchmen, who share the Section 4 lead in the loss column with Columbia. A-C is at red-hot Pequea Valley on Tuesday before welcoming the Tide on Thursday.

York Suburban 44, Lampeter-Strasburg 40 — The Pioneers were within 23-19 at the half, but couldn’t get over the hump. Katie Ranck scored 16 points — including 10-for-12 from the foul line —and Ava Leonard added 10 points for L-S.

Dallastown 38, Penn Manor 20 — Less than 24 hours after picking off heavyweight Hempfield in a Section 1 game, the Comets were held to 2 third-quarter points, and couldn’t overcome the Wildcats’ 14-7 halftime lead. Izzy Kligge scored 7 points for Penn Manor.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

Also Saturday, Columbia and Lancaster Catholic both breezed to victories in the West York Showcase, as the Crimson Tide and the Crusaders picked up early morning wins. Here’s the story …

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage