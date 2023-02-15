That’s a wrap for regular-season play in the 2022-23 L-L League girls basketball season. Lancaster Country Day closed it out in style with a win on Wednesday night — and now the Cougars await their seed for the D3-2A playoffs. Here’s the roundup …

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Country Day 50, Schuylkill Valley 42 — The Cougars loaded up the bus and headed to Leesport in Berks County, and closed out their regular-season slate with a victory. Genesis Meadows — the L-L League’s leading scorer — hit three 3-pointers and scored 29 points, including 12-for-12 at the foul line, Chantel Cannon drilled three 3’s and added 15 points, and Country Day made its 26-16 halftime lead stand up. Now, the Cougars will wait for District 3 to do its final math and reveal the playoff brackets. Country Day came into the game at No. 2 in D3-2A, but after Wednesday’s win at SV was plugged in, the Cougars leap-frogged Millersburg (15-7) to the 1-line. Fairfield (9-13) is No. 3 and Lancaster Mennonite (6-15) is No. 4. If the seeds do indeed hold when D3 releases its final brackets, Country Day will host Mennonite in a semifinal game next Thursday. The champ and runner-up advance to the PIAA playoffs. FYI: Meadows closed out the regular season with 1,609 career points, most in program history.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RATINGS

THURSDAY’S GAME

L-L LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Columbia vs. Lebanon at Manheim Township, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

