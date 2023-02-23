The Lancaster Country Day boys basketball team was electric to start its PIAA District Three Class 1A quarterfinal game Thursday night. Meanwhile, a rough first half for Mount Calvary led to a double-digit lead at halftime for the Cougars.

Mount Calvary closed the deficit in the second half, but ultimately dropped the contest, 50-43.

In the first quarter, the Chargers struggled, coaxing just one shot to fall in the opening six minutes. That paved the way for a 14-5 lead for Lancaster Country Day (15-8) by the end of the first quarter.

Mount Calvary (16-7) started to turn up the intensity in the second quarter, looking to answer the energetic Cougars. However, Country Day finished the first half on a 6-4 run and took a 26-14 lead into halftime.

While a healthy dose of Toby Ashby, Christian Hoin and Jake Kumah sparked the offensive end, the Cougars’ defense was equally sound. Pesky defense and pushing the tempo in transition led to a dominant first half from Lancaster Country Day.

“Our last three days of practice were all focused on defense in preparation for this game,” Cougars coach Jon Shultz said.

Looking for an answer, Chargers coach Kory Pruner said he told his team at the halftime break, “We need to dig in and play gritty defense. We have to respond emotionally.”

In a defensive third quarter, neither team scored more than 10 points and the Cougars took a 35-24 lead into the final quarter. It was more of the same to start the fourth as both teams only had one bucket in the opening two and a half minutes.

Then, it got interesting. At about the two-minute mark of the fourth quarter, the Chargers had the deficit within 10 for the first time since the first quarter.

“Everytime we went on a run, (Lancaster Country Day) had an answer for us. As a result, we were down by about 10 points ever since they got out to that big start,” Pruner said.

Mount Calvary ramped things up defensively, but got tagged with quite a few fouls as a result. With just over 90 seconds left in regulation, Lancaster Country Day was set to shoot a one-and-one for the third straight possession.

A crucial note — the Cougars missed the first free throw on two of those three trips to the line.

The Chargers were not done yet as they forced a turnover which led to a 3-pointer from Trey Robinson to cut the deficit to just four.

With just 30 seconds left, Ashby missed two free throws for the Cougars, but Mount Calvary was unable to get a crucial rebound. After getting the loose ball, Kumah went to the free-throw line for the Cougars. This time, both shots were made and the lead was back up to six with just 15 seconds left.

“Not only do we have good ball handlers, but we kept our emotions in check tonight,” Shultz said.

Unfortunately for Mount Calvary, four was as close as it got in the final minute of the game.

“They’re hard working kids, they stayed focused and energized tonight,” Shultz said of his team. “I told them to enjoy the win tonight, and we’ll get back to work at practice tomorrow.”

The Chargers will host Coventry Christian in a consolation semifinal Saturday. Coventry was a 58-29 loser to top-seeded Linville Hill (17-0) on Thursday. Linville, meanwhile, will host Country Day at 7 p.m. Saturday in the district semifinals.