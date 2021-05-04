Liz Zwally slipped on her purple and gold Lancaster Catholic basketball uniform for the final time Tuesday night.

“Last time putting this jersey on,” Zwally said, after she helped the West team top the East team 47-45 in the Lancaster-Lebanon League senior all-star game at Cocalico.

“There’s definitely going to be some tears — a lot of tears — but this is a chapter of my life that I need to close,” she said, “and start looking forward to my future.”

Zwally had a game-high 10 rebounds and Lebanon ace 1,200-point scorer Giahny Correa scored a game-high 12 points for the victorious West squad, which was coached by Hempfield’s Kendra Merrifield.

Correa had two big buckets late, a breakaway layup for a 42-38 lead with 6:25 to go, and a dagger 3-pointer a couple of trips later. The East team, skippered by Cocalico’s Andrew Garrett, trailed 15-4 after the first quarter, but rallied for a 21-21 tie at the half and a 36-36 deadlock heading into the fourth quarter.

Hempfield’s Jess Weinoldt scored in the lane to give the West team the lead for good early in the fourth quarter. Sophia Wentz, Zwally’s Catholic teammate, had a clutch blocked shot with time running out to seal the West team’s victory.

It’s been a whirlwind four years for Zwally. In her ninth-grade season, she was a bench contributor for coach Charlie Detz, helping Catholic win the PIAA Class 4A championship with a perfect 32-0 season.

Then her prep career went sideways. In her sophomore season, Zwally suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee, had surgery and missed the second half of the season.

After rehab, Zwally got back on the court for the start of her junior year, but she ended up hurting the same left knee, this time suffering tissue tears and enduring another surgery.

After a second grueling rehab, Zwally — playing without a knee brace, which was a welcomed sight — was back on the court for her senior season, where she earned a starting spot as a team captain. She helped the Crusaders win the Section 4 title and reach the league and District Three Class 4A championship games.

“I worked very hard, and the team kept pushing me no matter what,” said Zwally, who will study law at Towson University. “For a while it looked like basketball wasn’t going to be in the picture for me. I had a lot of struggles leading up to this season. Honestly, I just wanted to play for the girls around me.”

She did, giving up her body on defense and on the boards, night in and night out. She capped it with Tuesday’s 10-rebound effort in the all-star game.

“Definitely a lot of tears and a lot of pain,” Zwally said. “But I couldn’t be happier with how this season played out. I’m extremely proud of myself, but I never did any of this alone.”

