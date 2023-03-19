The time is now for Lancaster Catholic’s girls basketball team.
The Crusaders are set to hit the floor Monday for a PIAA Class 3A semifinal showdown against Dunmore, with the survivor earning a ticket to Thursday’s state championship game.
Here’s a preview …
THE MATCHUP
District 3 champ Lancaster Catholic Crusaders (26-3 overall) vs. District 2 champ Dunmore Bucks (25-3), Monday at 7 p.m. at Martz Hall in Pottsville. … Winner gets District 6 champ River Valley or District 7 fifth-seed Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the state 3A championship game Thursday at 6 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center.
HOW THEY GOT HERE
Catholic walloped District 12 fourth-seed Pickett Mastery Charter North 68-11 in the first round; held off District 1 champ New Hope 64-54 in the second round; and zoomed past District 4 champ Mount Carmel Area 47-21 in the quarterfinals. … Dunmore beat District 4 fourth-seed Bloomsburg 64-33 in the first round; District 12 champ topped Imhotep Charter 52-34 in the second round; and crunched District 2 third-seed Lake-Lehman 58-19 in the quarterfinals.
Stella Higgins helps Lancaster Catholic stop New Hope-Solebury to reach PIAA Class 3A girls basketball quarterfinals
PIAA HISTORY
Catholic won state championships in 1989 (over Pittsburgh North Catholic), 1996 (over Pittsburgh North Catholic) and 2018 (over Berks Catholic); Dunmore is 0-3 in state-title games, falling in 1994 (to Cranberry), 2011 (to Villa Maria) and 2019 (to Delone Catholic). … The Crusaders are back in the state semifinals for the third time in seven years; the Bucks have won at least one PIAA playoff game in 16 of their last 17 trips, and they’re back in the state semifinals for the fifth time since 2011. … Safe to say, a pair of tradition-rich programs on display here.
FUN FACT
Catholic coach Charlie Detz (9th season, 226-32 overall) and Dunmore rookie skipper Carrie (Bowen) Toomey are Franklin & Marshall grads, and they were both 1,000-point scorers and All-American selections during their hoops playing days for the Diplomats. Toomey went on to play professionally in Europe in the English National League.
ABOUT CATHOLIC
Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 champs have won five games in a row since a setback against Lebanon in the league semifinals. … Three losses: 57-50 to Central York (a state quarterfinalist), 56-53 in OT to Bishop Shanahan (a state quarterfinalist) and 54-43 to Lebanon (advanced to second round in states). … Beat Columbia 49-34 to win 20th district championship, tying Lebanon Catholic for the most team titles in D3 history. … Leading scorers: Mary Bolesky (15.5 points a game, 60 3-pointers, 886 career points), Rylee Kraft (13.7, 18 3-pointers, 799 career points), Lily Lehman (7.9, 24 3-pointers), Autumn Lipson (7.0, 55 3-pointers), Carleigh Anderson (5.9, 16 3-pointers), Stella Higgins (5.0), Molly Wolownik (2.3). … Bolesky is at 15.6 points with 16 treys in seven postseason games, including a 20-point, 4-trey effort vs. New Hope. … Catholic has canned 175 3-pointers — six per game — and the Crusaders have 42 treys in seven postseason games, sticking to their overall season average.
ABOUT DUNMORE
Lackawanna League Section 3 champs have overcome some injuries to reach the Final Four, most notably North Carolina recruit Ciera Toomey, the coach’s daughter and a 6-4 matchup nightmare. She blew out her ACL last year in the District 2 finale, and has eased her way back into the rotation this winter. Catholic must absolutely, positively contain her. … Toomey’s running mate, Sophia Talutto, also missed some time this season with a cranky ankle. … Toomey scored 16 points, Tristan Canavan had 14 points and Cadie Lewis chipped in with 12 points in the Bucks’ quarterfinal win over Lake-Lehman, a revenge victory for Dunmore. … Three losses: 42-36 to Mount Carmel Area (which Catholic ousted in the quarterfinals), 52-33 to Scranton Prep (which is still dancing in the 4A bracket) and 51-40 in OT to Lake-Lehman (which KO’d Columbia in the second round) in the regular season. … Bucks beat Holy Redeemer 50-30 in the District 2 finale.
QUOTABLE
“It’s going to be a big test. They start with Toomey, but they have a lot of girls around her that make them go. We’ll have to try and contain (Toomey). I don’t think we can shut her out. But we have to contain her. That will be our plan.” — Charlie Detz
TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77