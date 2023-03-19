The time is now for Lancaster Catholic’s girls basketball team.

The Crusaders are set to hit the floor Monday for a PIAA Class 3A semifinal showdown against Dunmore, with the survivor earning a ticket to Thursday’s state championship game.

Here’s a preview …

THE MATCHUP

District 3 champ Lancaster Catholic Crusaders (26-3 overall) vs. District 2 champ Dunmore Bucks (25-3), Monday at 7 p.m. at Martz Hall in Pottsville. … Winner gets District 6 champ River Valley or District 7 fifth-seed Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the state 3A championship game Thursday at 6 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center.

HOW THEY GOT HERE

Catholic walloped District 12 fourth-seed Pickett Mastery Charter North 68-11 in the first round; held off District 1 champ New Hope 64-54 in the second round; and zoomed past District 4 champ Mount Carmel Area 47-21 in the quarterfinals. … Dunmore beat District 4 fourth-seed Bloomsburg 64-33 in the first round; District 12 champ topped Imhotep Charter 52-34 in the second round; and crunched District 2 third-seed Lake-Lehman 58-19 in the quarterfinals.

PIAA HISTORY

Catholic won state championships in 1989 (over Pittsburgh North Catholic), 1996 (over Pittsburgh North Catholic) and 2018 (over Berks Catholic); Dunmore is 0-3 in state-title games, falling in 1994 (to Cranberry), 2011 (to Villa Maria) and 2019 (to Delone Catholic). … The Crusaders are back in the state semifinals for the third time in seven years; the Bucks have won at least one PIAA playoff game in 16 of their last 17 trips, and they’re back in the state semifinals for the fifth time since 2011. … Safe to say, a pair of tradition-rich programs on display here.

FUN FACT

Catholic coach Charlie Detz (9th season, 226-32 overall) and Dunmore rookie skipper Carrie (Bowen) Toomey are Franklin & Marshall grads, and they were both 1,000-point scorers and All-American selections during their hoops playing days for the Diplomats. Toomey went on to play professionally in Europe in the English National League.

ABOUT CATHOLIC

Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 champs have won five games in a row since a setback against Lebanon in the league semifinals. … Three losses: 57-50 to Central York (a state quarterfinalist), 56-53 in OT to Bishop Shanahan (a state quarterfinalist) and 54-43 to Lebanon (advanced to second round in states). … Beat Columbia 49-34 to win 20th district championship, tying Lebanon Catholic for the most team titles in D3 history. … Leading scorers: Mary Bolesky (15.5 points a game, 60 3-pointers, 886 career points), Rylee Kraft (13.7, 18 3-pointers, 799 career points), Lily Lehman (7.9, 24 3-pointers), Autumn Lipson (7.0, 55 3-pointers), Carleigh Anderson (5.9, 16 3-pointers), Stella Higgins (5.0), Molly Wolownik (2.3). … Bolesky is at 15.6 points with 16 treys in seven postseason games, including a 20-point, 4-trey effort vs. New Hope. … Catholic has canned 175 3-pointers — six per game — and the Crusaders have 42 treys in seven postseason games, sticking to their overall season average.

ABOUT DUNMORE

Lackawanna League Section 3 champs have overcome some injuries to reach the Final Four, most notably North Carolina recruit Ciera Toomey, the coach’s daughter and a 6-4 matchup nightmare. She blew out her ACL last year in the District 2 finale, and has eased her way back into the rotation this winter. Catholic must absolutely, positively contain her. … Toomey’s running mate, Sophia Talutto, also missed some time this season with a cranky ankle. … Toomey scored 16 points, Tristan Canavan had 14 points and Cadie Lewis chipped in with 12 points in the Bucks’ quarterfinal win over Lake-Lehman, a revenge victory for Dunmore. … Three losses: 42-36 to Mount Carmel Area (which Catholic ousted in the quarterfinals), 52-33 to Scranton Prep (which is still dancing in the 4A bracket) and 51-40 in OT to Lake-Lehman (which KO’d Columbia in the second round) in the regular season. … Bucks beat Holy Redeemer 50-30 in the District 2 finale.

QUOTABLE

“It’s going to be a big test. They start with Toomey, but they have a lot of girls around her that make them go. We’ll have to try and contain (Toomey). I don’t think we can shut her out. But we have to contain her. That will be our plan.” — Charlie Detz

