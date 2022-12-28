Seven games. Seven victories. All via the mercy rule, with a running clock at some point in the second half.

It’s been a blazing start for Lancaster Catholic’s girls basketball team, and the Crusaders continued their torrid getaway Wednesday night with another lopsided victory.

Mary Bolesky scored 17 points, Rylee Kraft added 16 points and Autumn Lipson chipped in with 12 points to spark the offense, Catholic buried 11 3-pointers and scored at will in transition, and the host Crusaders dusted Hempfield 66-35 in the championship game of Catholic’s holiday tournament.

It was a rematch of the 2021 L-L League championship game, which Hempfield won in overtime. The rematch was all Crusaders.

“This is who we’ve been so far this season,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said about his team’s dazzling start. “It’s so refreshing to see the rewards happening on the court, because they work so hard at practice. You have to have girls who are willing to buy into what you’re doing, and they all have. It’s showing.”

In Wednesday’s consolation game, Jasmine Griffin scored 13 points, Leah Caldwell and Cara Tiesi chipped in with 12 points apiece, and Ephrata KO’d District 2 heavyweight Holy Redeemer 47-36 to grab third place in the tourney. The Mountaineers bounced back nicely after dropping a 66-34 decision to Catholic on Tuesday.

Lancaster Catholic 66, Hempfield 35: The Crusaders never let the Knights up for air, surging to a 28-7 first-quarter lead — which included a put-the-pedal-to-the-medal 22-3 spree — and had a commanding 42-13 lead at the break.

Kraft keyed the hot start, scoring the first 7 points of the game. She had 10 first-quarter points, with a pair of treys, to get the Crusaders going. Bolesky took over in the second quarter, scoring 8 points, with two 3-pointers of her own. Later, Carleigh Anderson’s top-of-the-key 3-ball gave Catholic a commanding 39-11 lead, as the Crusaders kept cashing in at a dizzying pace.

In the third, Bolesky dropped a 3-pointer, Kraft’s transition bucket gave Catholic a 49-13 edge, and Lipson had a pair of corner treys, the latter triggering the mercy rule when the Crusaders had a 56-16 lead with 2:45 to go in the third.

It was that kind of a night for Catholic, which, like its first six games, ended with a dominating victory.

“For where we’re at and where we’ve been in the past, this team is committed and hungry, and I think that’s a pretty deadly combo,” Detz said. “It’s a really, really special group.”

Sophia Ott scored 10 points for Hempfield (5-5).

Ephrata 47, Holy Redeemer 36: The Mounts fell behind 10-7 after the first quarter, but from about midway through the second quarter on, they were terrific. Tiesi got Ephrata’s game-changing run started with back-to-back 3-pointers, the latter giving the Mounts a 22-16 lead with 1:42 to go in the first half.

Leah Caldwell had a pair of post buckets, Griffin scored off the bounce and drilled a 3-pointer, and Marie McCracken beat the second-quarter horn with a baseline drive, giving Ephrata a 30-20 lead at the half.

Tiesi splashed another trey in the third quarter, and Caldwell helped the Mounts ice it, with consecutive transition layups, both off pretty passes from Griffin on the break, as Ephrata improved to 7-1.

“It felt like we were kind of sleepwalking at the start, and I wasn’t sure what was going on,” Ephrata coach Brian Cerullo said. “Back-to-backs are always hard, so I’m glad we were able to play through it. We rebounded better. We were able to get Cara open for some 3’s. We were able to make shots, and we got some turnovers and we got out and ran.”

