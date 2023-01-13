Sometimes games don’t always live up to the hype.

When Lancaster Catholic paid a much-anticipated visit to Columbia on Friday night for a nonleague girls basketball showdown between two of the top teams in the Lancaster-Lebanon League and District 3 Class 3A, the Crusaders and the host Crimson Tide waged a war, in a game that indeed lived up to the hype.

This clash was circled around the league — and especially in both team’s locker rooms — since the 2022-23 schedules hit the pavement. It was a rematch of last year’s hotly contested L-L League semifinal, which Catholic won by a point on a late free throw, handing Columbia its first loss after a glittering 22-0 start.

The Crusaders won the rematch, too.

But first the first time this season, Catholic absorbed some second-half haymakers, and the Crusaders had to fend someone off late. Rylee Kraft scored 20 points, including nine must-have fourth-quarter points, and Catholic withstood Columbia 68-52 to improve to 12-0 — in front of a raucous, packed-house crowd up on the hill.

“There was a little bit of hostility in here, but we were able to work through that, especially in the fourth quarter, when they went on their run,” Catholic’s Lily Lehman said. “We made sure we huddled up, and that everyone’s heads were still in it. We kept our poise, and we stayed in that teamwork mindset.”

And slammed the door in crunch time.

The final score was deceiving; it was a lot closer than the ultimate 16-point outcome. It was also the first time this season the Crusaders did not win via the mercy rule, with a 30-point lead in the second half with a running clock. Columbia, which owns first place in Section 4, overcame a 35-19 halftime deficit, opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 clip, and the Tide had Catholic’s lead down to 60-52 with 2:11 to play on Brie Droege’s drive.

But Kraft, who was dynamite in the paint, restored order with a pair of dribble-drive buckets in the waning minutes, and Catholic remained unscathed.

“We knew coming in here about the environment and the fans, and when they got our working lead down to eight, their fans really got into it,” said Crusaders’ coach Charlie Detz, a 1,000-point scorer for Columbia during his prep days. “For us to respond the way we did was big. In the fourth quarter, when we needed buckets, we got them. It was everything I expected. We knew we’d have play well, and we were able to learn some things about ourselves.”

Balance galore for the Crusaders here Friday. Kraft, who rattled in the game-winning foul shot in Catholic’s 43-42 victory over Columbia in last year’s league semifinals, was superb in the key, finishing time and again at the glass. Mary Bolesky — playing with a face mask after suffering a facial injury earlier this week — scored 18 points, including 10 third-quarter points, with a pair of treys. Her transition layup gave Catholic, the Section 3 leader, a seemingly safe 50-29 lead with 1:39 to go in the third.

Lehman added 14 points — including a buzzer-beater trey at the second-quarter horn for a 35-19 lead — and she was instrumental with Catholic beating Columbia’s second-half press and trap schemes, when the Tide rallied. Autumn Lipson, the Crusaders’ resident sniper, knocked down four treys for 12 points. Her corner 3-ball gave Catholic a 30-19 cushion with 1:01 to go in the first half, and her trey put the Crusaders ahead 58-44 with 4:11 to play.

Columbia (7-3) hit the court sailing in the fourth quarter; Droege and Delaney Burke — who scored a career-high 16 points — had paint hoops, and Kailee Soto’s 3-pointer cut Catholic’s lead down to 50-39.

Later, Brooke Droege (10 points) and Burke had buckets, and Columbia feasted on five fourth-quarter Catholic turnovers. Brooke Droege’s bucket made it 60-50, before Brie Droege (20 points) made it 60-52. But Catholic dug deep and finished with a flourish; Kraft had two scoop shots in the lane, and Stella Higgins’ stick-back bucket gave the Crusaders a 64-52 lead with 1:21 to go. Bolesky coaxed in four late free throws to ice it.

“They’re solid and they’re well-coached,” Columbia coach Karl Kreiser said about Catholic. “If we would have lost by 30 that would have been one thing. But our kids really hung in there and came back. That was great to see. We fell behind early because they made us play faster than we wanted to. Again, that’s a fine team. But we’ll watch the film and we’ll get better from this.”

It’ll be a quick turnaround for both teams: On Saturday, Columbia plays District 5 heavyweight Berlin Brothersvalley at 10:30 a.m. at Chambersburg, while Catholic is set to host Bishop McDevitt at 3:45 p.m.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77